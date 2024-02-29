Thursday, February 29, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Congress, TMC eye Tura seat together

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 28: Opposition bigwigs Mukul Sangma of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Saleng Sangma of Congress are reportedly holding talks to explore the possibility of joining hands to end the PA Sangma family’s hold on the Tura parliamentary seat.
Sources said the two have already held informal talks in this regard and they are serious. The Tura seat is currently held by Agatha Sangma of the National People’s Party.
The PA Sangma family has represented this seat in the Garo Hills for decades together. Mukul and Deborah Marak had contested from here but were not successful.
Sources said some Opposition leaders, including Saleng and Mukul, had dinner together at the latter’s residence in Shillong on Tuesday night. On the same night, Mukul left for Garo Hills to attend meetings in Rongram.
Earlier, TMC leader Zenith Sangma had stated that if the Congress and the TMC are able to put up a combined fight, they will be able to defeat Agatha. However, it is still not known if they will come together.

Previous article
Lack of awareness, higher HIV prevalence ail M’laya
Next article
It’s official: Congress to go it alone in polls
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

It’s official: Congress to go it alone in polls

From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, Feb 28: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) made it clear that the...
MEGHALAYA

Lack of awareness, higher HIV prevalence ail M’laya

State has 0.42% HIV prevalence, higher than national average By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 26: Not only does the lack...
MEGHALAYA

Shillong faces shortage of drinking water

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 28: In what may be perceived as suffering, there is a huge shortage of...
MEGHALAYA

Political appointments ‘wasteful expenditure’

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 24: While Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma defends the 188 political appointments made by...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

It’s official: Congress to go it alone in polls

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, Feb 28: The All...

Lack of awareness, higher HIV prevalence ail M’laya

MEGHALAYA 0
State has 0.42% HIV prevalence, higher than national average By...

Shillong faces shortage of drinking water

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 28: In what may be...
Load more

Popular news

It’s official: Congress to go it alone in polls

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, Feb 28: The All...

Lack of awareness, higher HIV prevalence ail M’laya

MEGHALAYA 0
State has 0.42% HIV prevalence, higher than national average By...

Shillong faces shortage of drinking water

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 28: In what may be...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge