Congress, TMC eye Tura seat together

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 28: Opposition bigwigs Mukul Sangma of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Saleng Sangma of Congress are reportedly holding talks to explore the possibility of joining hands to end the PA Sangma family’s hold on the Tura parliamentary seat.

Sources said the two have already held informal talks in this regard and they are serious. The Tura seat is currently held by Agatha Sangma of the National People’s Party.

The PA Sangma family has represented this seat in the Garo Hills for decades together. Mukul and Deborah Marak had contested from here but were not successful.

Sources said some Opposition leaders, including Saleng and Mukul, had dinner together at the latter’s residence in Shillong on Tuesday night. On the same night, Mukul left for Garo Hills to attend meetings in Rongram.

Earlier, TMC leader Zenith Sangma had stated that if the Congress and the TMC are able to put up a combined fight, they will be able to defeat Agatha. However, it is still not known if they will come together.