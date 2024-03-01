AIIMS-Bhopal to provide free cervical cancer vax for girls aged 9 to 14

Executive Director of AIIMS (Bhopal) Dr. Ajai Singh said at a press conference that the medical facility has received 262 doses of cervical cancer prevention vaccines from Vishwanath Care Foundation.

The girls between 9 and 14 years of age would have to visit AIIMS’ OPD for registration.

“These vaccines will be provided at free of cost to the girls of the 9 to 14 years age group. Since each beneficiary will be given two doses (one in six months) and we have only 262 doses, we will provide it to 161 girls. It would be the first time vaccines for cervical cancer would be provided free of cost in the country,” Singh added.

He further stated that cervical cancer affects approximately 13 lakh women in India annually, which claims the lives of around 80,000 individuals.

“Currently, we do not have exact data for Madhya Pradesh, but the fact is that state has been bearing a particularly high burden of cases of cervical cancer,” he said.

He said that recognising the urgent need for preventive measures, AIIMS Bhopal has decided to spearhead its efforts to mitigate the impact of cervical cancer within the community.

Singh also claimed that these vaccines, valued at approximately Rs 4,000 each, will be administered free of cost.

“Administered in two doses over a span of 6 months, this vaccination regimen significantly reduces the risk of cervical cancer development in young girls. By making this preventive measure accessible to vulnerable populations, AIIMS Bhopal and Vishwanath Care Foundation are taking proactive steps to safeguard the health and well-being of future generations,” Dr. Singh added.

