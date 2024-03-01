Friday, March 1, 2024
Death toll in Bangladesh building fire rises to 45

By: Agencies

Dhaka, March 1: The death toll in the fire at a multi-storey building in Bangladesh has risen to 45, Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen said on Friday.

The fire, which had broken out in a restaurant at around 22:00 local time (16:00 GMT) on Thursday in Dhaka, had spread to other floors of the building.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has spoken to the health minister and directed him to ensure proper medical treatment to the injured.

Confirming the death toll, Samanta Lal Sen, who is also the coordinator of the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said, “Most of the injured are critical and trachea of many has been burnt. We are trying best to save them.”

“Fourteen people are under treatment in Dhaka Medical College Hospital and eight people in Sheikh Hasina Burn Institute with 60 per cent burn injuries. Their health condition is critical,” the Health Minister said.

During treatment, patients are having a number of complications ranging from respiratory distress, wound infections and electrolyte imbalance, Samanta Lal Sen said.

Jewel, 30 died around 7 a.m. at the intensive care unit (ICU) of DMCH on Friday.

The bodies of 39 people have been identified. At least 32 bodies have been handed over to families without autopsy.

However, identities of six bodies remain unknown.

Dhaka Additional Deputy Commissioner AKM Hedayetul Islam said, “The DMCH authorities are handing over the bodies. We are helping them. Apart from this, we have given assistance of Tk25 thousand to the deceased’s families who are not solvent.”

IANS

