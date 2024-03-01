Friday, March 1, 2024
Centre fast-tracks bypass projects to decongest Indore, Guwahati

By: Agencies

New Delhi, March 1:  The Centre’s Network Planning Group (NPG) has fast-tracked three highway projects including a 141 km new bypass for Indore and a 64 km bypass to decongest Guwahati.

The 66th meeting of the Network Planning Group (NPG) under PM Gati Shakti held on Feb 27 also took up for discussion the upgradation of NH 216H in Andhra Pradesh, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The project for providing a bypass around Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city, being taken up by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, will stretch across 141 km through Dhar, Indore, and Dewas districts of Madhya Pradesh.

The greenfield corridor, starting near Khandwa village and terminating at NH-52 near Bhardala, aims to reduce traffic congestion in Indore, offering an alternative route and ensuring seamless transportation of goods and people.

The second project is a ring road of approximately 64 kms, around Guwahati city. The proposal includes an elevated structure at Jorabat and a new bridge across Brahmaputra.

This project will contribute to decongestion of Guwahati city and major junctions under Kamrup metropolitan district resulting in reduced travel time and vehicle operating cost, offering a solution to congestion and improving connectivity.

The project is expected to provide smooth traffic flow, contributing to overall economic development.

The project to upgrade NH 216H in Andhra Pradesh spans 121 km, connecting Pedana to Laxmipuram. The objective is to enhance interconnectivity, particularly for Machilipatnam port and Gudiviada and Machilipatnam Railway station.

The project aims to provide faster connectivity across the state, thereby boosting economic growth in underdeveloped regions and saving time and cost for inter-city travel.

IANS

