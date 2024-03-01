Friday, March 1, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

Death toll in Bangladesh building fire mounts to 46

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, March 1: The death toll in the fire at a multi-storey building in Bangladesh has risen to 46, local media reported.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed grief over the loss of lives and property in the incident, Dhaka Tribune reported.

The fire, which had broken out in a restaurant at around 22:00 local time (16:00 GMT) on Thursday in Dhaka, had spread to other floors of the building.

The bodies of 39 people have been identified. At least 32 bodies have been handed over to families without autopsy.

However, identities of six bodies remain unknown.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen, who is also the coordinator of the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said, “Most of the injured are critical and trachea of many has been burnt. We are trying best to save them.”

“Fourteen people are under treatment in Dhaka Medical College Hospital and eight people in Sheikh Hasina Burn Institute with 60 per cent burn injuries. Their health condition is critical,” the Health Minister said.

During treatment, patients are having a number of complications ranging from respiratory distress, wound infections and electrolyte imbalance, Samanta Lal Sen said.

Dhaka Additional Deputy Commissioner AKM Hedayetul Islam said, “The DMCH authorities are handing over the bodies. We are helping them. Apart from this, we have given assistance of Tk25 thousand to the deceased’s families who are not solvent.” (IANS)

Death toll in Bangladesh building fire rises to 45
