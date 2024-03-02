Saturday, March 2, 2024
MEGHALAYA

KHADC mulls legislation to preserve culture & tradition

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 1: In a bid to regularise the hosting of Monolith Festival every year, and also preserve, promote and showcase the traditions and culture of Khasis, the KHADC is contemplating a legislation.
This was informed by KHADC Deputy CEM, Pynshngain N Syiem, while speaking to reporters following the final inspection of the Khasi Heritage Village at Mawphlang, which will host the upcoming Monolith Festival from March 7 to 9.
The Council is holding the festival after a long gap of eight years.
Justifying the need for festivals as such, Syiem said that these festivals allow the Council to showcase the traditional way of living and dressing.
The festival will also highlight the traditional way of medication through herbs, along with folk songs and dances.
Meanwhile, he also informed that 95 per cent of the preparations for the festival have been completed.
Syiem said that the burden on the Council to host the festival has been reduced since majority of the work has been managed by the Tourism department, Meghalayan Age Limited, and private event manager, Rockski Group.
Others who were present during the inspection include KHAC Opposition leader Titosstarwell Chyne, Executive Members — Grace Mary Kharpuri and Victor Rani — besides MTDC Director Allan West Kharkongor, officials from the Tourism department among others.
Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong will grace the inaugural function of the festival while Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is set to be present on the closing day.
The lineups for the opening day include Shad Thma-Hima Mawphlang, Ka Phawar to be presented by Akbar Synteng Nongdhar, Shad Sajer-Raid Khatar Nonglyngdoh, Ri Bhoi, and performance by Lanang Hujon, Khasi Ventriloquist and Dalariti Gretel Kharnaior.
The artists who will be performing on the closing day include Khmih Creative Society, Shad Thma Hima Maharam, and the band Na U Bnai.

