Saturday, March 2, 2024
Politics

Shinde-Fadnavis ‘wedged’ between Pawar Chacha-Bhatija in Baramati event

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, March 2: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shall be virtually ‘sandwiched’ between the warring uncle-nephew duo of Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar at the 2-day NaMo Maharojgar Melava opening in their home town Baramati here on Saturday.

As per the tentative seating arrangements for several dignitaries on the stage, Fadnavis-Shinde shall be flanked by Nationalist Congress Party (SP) President Sharad Pawar on the left and Nationalist Congress Party President and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on the right.

Sharad Pawar (83) whose name did not even figure on the original invitation card, suddenly catapulted onto the centre stage after he crafted a ‘chai-pe-charcha’ invite for Shinde and his entire cabinet, and later dinner for the CM and the two Deputy CMs at his Govindbaugh residence.

As eyebrows went up all over at the glaring ‘omission’, the state government quietly commissioned a new invitation card on March 1, in which Sharad Pawar’s name was included prominently for the official programme at the Vidya Pratisthan campus later this morning.

However, the CM and Deputy CMs have politely declined Pawar’s hospitality – both at the campus and at home – citing various reasons.

Nevertheless, as the row seemed to have subsided, the bewildered Baramatikars were still left debating who took the cake from the controversy, as the town was plastered with posters and banners of the MahaYuti government.

Besides the job fair, Baramati shall get a swank new renovated bus depot of the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation and a new police station on Saturday.

Spread over a 12-acre campus, the prestigious Vidya Pratishthan was founded by Sharad Pawar 52 years ago and he is the current President, with the other committee members being his daughter Supriya Sule, a grand-nephew Yugendra S. Pawar, nephew Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra Ajit Pawar, among others. (IANS)

Previous article
Himachal crisis: All MLAs sorted out differences & will work under Sukhu’s leadership, says Shivakumar
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

India will be fabricating 300 crore semiconductor chips in a year: IT Minister

Shillong, March 2: The country will not only meet its demand for semiconductors by 2029 but also start...
Technology

Threads to make its API available to developers by June

Shillong, March 2: Meta-owned Threads will make its application programming interface (API) available to developers by June this...
Business

Hyundai Motor’s sales up 6 pc in US due to hybrids, EVs

Shillong, March 2: South Korea's top automaker Hyundai Motor said on Saturday that it recorded a 6 percent...
NATIONAL

B’luru cafe blast accused visuals traced, police launch manhunt

Bengaluru, March 2: Karnataka Police have traced the visuals of the suspected bomber in the Bengaluru IED explosion...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India will be fabricating 300 crore semiconductor chips in a year: IT Minister

Technology 0
Shillong, March 2: The country will not only meet...

Threads to make its API available to developers by June

Technology 0
Shillong, March 2: Meta-owned Threads will make its application...

Hyundai Motor’s sales up 6 pc in US due to hybrids, EVs

Business 0
Shillong, March 2: South Korea's top automaker Hyundai Motor...
Load more

Popular news

India will be fabricating 300 crore semiconductor chips in a year: IT Minister

Technology 0
Shillong, March 2: The country will not only meet...

Threads to make its API available to developers by June

Technology 0
Shillong, March 2: Meta-owned Threads will make its application...

Hyundai Motor’s sales up 6 pc in US due to hybrids, EVs

Business 0
Shillong, March 2: South Korea's top automaker Hyundai Motor...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge