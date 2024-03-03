Sunday, March 3, 2024
MEGHALAYA

UDP discusses poll strategy to bolster RDA

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter
SHILLONG, March 2: Top leaders of the United Democratic Party (UDP) met on Saturday to discuss their poll strategy and strengthen the Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA) comprising the UDP and the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP).
UDP leaders from all seven constituencies in Shillong including North Shillong, East Shillong, Nongthymmai, Pynthormukhrah, South Shillong, West Shillong and Mawlai were present at the meeting. Party leaders from Shillong city including Paul Lyngdoh, Jemino Mawthoh, Allantry Dkhar and PT Sawkmie were present at the meeting.
Talking about the meeting, UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh said they will come up with an ‘RDA Shillong city’ unit.
“Since we have kicked off our campaign in almost all the districts, we will be continuing with the campaign in all Khasi-Jaintia Hills districts,” he said.
Mawthoh reposed faith in RDA candidate for Lok Sabha polls from Shillong, former HYC president Robert June Kharjarin.
“When we address the regional aspirations, it should be in line with the federal structure and we are on the right track. We are talking about issues which we feel are concrete and need to be addressed. We are not just campaigning for elections or for the sake of campaigning,” he added.

HNLC cadre arrested for extortion
TMC ‘ready’ but India bloc nod remains factor
