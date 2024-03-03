HNLC cadre arrested for extortion

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 2: Days after the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council withdrew from the peace talks, one of its cadres was arrested on charges of extortion.

East Khasi Hills SP, Rituraj Ravi said the police received information that Storgy Lyngdoh, the HNLC member, had served demand notes to extort money for the outfit, leading to a fear psychosis among traders in Shillong.

A resident of Shillong’s Mawlynrei, Khliehshnonng, the HNLC member is believed to have extracted money by threatening some individuals.

“He was arrested from Mawlynrei on Saturday morning. A Bangladeshi SIM card was recovered from him,” the SP said.

Later in the day, Lyngdoh was produced before the district and sessions court, which granted the police 10 days’ custody to interrogate him.

Ravi said Lyngdoh is an active member of the HNLC and is close to the deputy commander-in-chief of the outfit.

He was also the PSO of A. Hazarika aka Manbhalang Jyrwa, the previous vice chairman of HNLC.

Police said an FIR has been registered at the Rynjah police station for further investigation into the matter.

According to the records of the Meghalaya Police, Lyngdoh was involved in many criminal cases and had been evading the law.