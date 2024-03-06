Wednesday, March 6, 2024
PM takes ride on India’s first underwater metro line in Kolkata with schoolchildren

By: Agencies

Kolkata, March 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a ride on India’s first underwater metro rail, connecting Howrah District with Esplanade Metro Station in central Kolkata, in the company of some schoolchildren.

The Prime Minister interacted with the schoolchildren during the underwater metro ride and held discussions with them on various subjects of academic and extra-curricular interest.

The Prime Minister reached the Esplanade Metro Station at 10 a.m. on Wednesday after which he inaugurated a number of metro railway projects nationally, including the one connecting Howrah with Esplanade.

At the inauguration programme he was accompanied by West Bengal Governor, CV Ananda Bose, the Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari and the BJP’s state President, Sukanta Majumdar.

