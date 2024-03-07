Body recovered from Shillong hotel

Shillong, Mar 7: Police today recovered a body from one of the rooms in Hotel assembly in Police Bazar. The deceased has been identified as one Sijo Joseph (47), a resident of Beltola Road in Guwahati.

Sources said, on receipt of information from a staff of Hotel Assembly that one occupant of a room had not come out for more than a day, a team from Sadar Police Station rushed to the hotel and broke open the door of the room in presence of witnesses and found the body lying on the bed.

The inquest has been carried out and prima facie it seems to be a case of death due to overdose of sedatives and anti-depressants. No signs of foul play were found. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

The family is being contacted and further investigation into the matter is being conducted.