Thursday, March 7, 2024
NATIONAL

Will fight tooth and nail against corrupt Bengal govt, says former judge after joining BJP

By: Agencies

Kolkata, March 7: Former judge of the Calcutta High Court, Abhijit Gangopadhyay after officially joining the BJP on Thursday, said that his prime aim was to fight against the corrupt West Bengal government.

“I have joined a national party which is headed by personalities like PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah. I just want to work as a disciplined soldier of that party,” he said.

“My only aim is to oust a thoroughly corrupt political force from the position of power in West Bengal. I want to ensure that the same force cannot return to power in West Bengal in 2026. I have joined the BJP to fight tooth and nail against the thoroughly corrupt current state government. I will make all possible attempts to sincerely accomplish the assignments given to me by the party,” Abhijit Gangopadhyay said.

On Thursday, he was welcomed to the party by the BJP state President, Sukanta Majumdar, the Leader of Opposition (LoP), Suvendu Adhikari, and the BJP’s Central Observer for West Bengal, Mangal Pandey, who handed over the party flag to him.

“All I can say is that a person like Abhijit Gangopadhyay is extremely essential in the current political situation in the state. He was attacked again and again when as a judge he was working sincerely to end corruption. In the days to come, the BJP will utilise him for electoral and other related areas,” LoP Adhikari said.

Commenting on the development, West Bengal Industries Minister, Dr Shashi Panja, said that politicians frequented Abhijit Gangopadhyay’s residence even when he was a judge.

“Today it became clear that he was in touch with the BJP leadership while he was sitting on the chair of a judge. He insulted the position of a judge,” Panja said.

Abhijit Gangopadhyay tendered his resignation as a judge of the Calcutta High Court on March 5 and on the same day he announced his decision to join the BJP. IANS

Instead of Akbar & Aurangzeb, we idolised Maharana Pratap, Shivaji: Defence Minister
In first visit to Kashmir after Article 370 abrogation, PM Modi bats for ‘Swadesh Darshan and Wed in India’
