State level workshop on Aadhaar card impact held in Shillong

Shillong, March 8: To promote Aadhaar usages by States, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Regional Office, Guwahati organised a State Level Workshop on “Deriving Maximum-Impact out of Aadhaar” at Shillong on 8th March, 2024.

Speaking on the occasion, Cmde Dhiraj Sareen, Deputy Director General, UIDAI, Regional Office Guwahati highlighted the significance and implications of Aadhaar as a tool for empowerment and a symbol of inclusivity. Commenting on the initiative launched in 2009, he stated that Aadhaar aims to provide every individual with a unique, verifiable identity. He further brought out how this has been instrumental in ensuring that even the most marginalised have access to various Govt. services, subsidies and benefits. He assured UIDAI’s continuous support to the state for improving ‘Ease of Living’ in Meghalaya.

Addressing the audience the Chief Guest for the workshop, Dr. Shakil P Ahammed, IAS, Addl. Chief Secretary, Govt. of Meghalaya lauded Aadhaar’s role in streamlining Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for genuine beneficiaries. He thanked UIDAI for organising this informative workshop and urged the participants to explore ways to improve ease of living and simplifying lives of people.

Dr. Joram Beda, Commissioner & Secretary, Govt. of Meghalaya highlighted that in spite of geographic and logistic challenges, the officials are leaving no stone unturned to enroll the left-out population.