Saturday, March 9, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

State level workshop on Aadhaar card impact held in Shillong

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, March 8: To promote Aadhaar usages by States, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Regional Office, Guwahati organised a State Level Workshop on “Deriving Maximum-Impact out of Aadhaar” at Shillong on 8th March, 2024.
Speaking on the occasion, Cmde Dhiraj Sareen, Deputy Director General, UIDAI, Regional Office Guwahati highlighted the significance and implications of Aadhaar as a tool for empowerment and a symbol of inclusivity. Commenting on the initiative launched in 2009, he stated that Aadhaar aims to provide every individual with a unique, verifiable identity. He further brought out how this has been instrumental in ensuring that even the most marginalised have access to various Govt. services, subsidies and benefits. He assured UIDAI’s continuous support to the state for improving ‘Ease of Living’ in Meghalaya.
Addressing the audience the Chief Guest for the workshop, Dr. Shakil P Ahammed, IAS, Addl. Chief Secretary, Govt. of Meghalaya lauded Aadhaar’s role in streamlining Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for genuine beneficiaries. He thanked UIDAI for organising this informative workshop and urged the participants to explore ways to improve ease of living and simplifying lives of people.
Dr. Joram Beda, Commissioner & Secretary, Govt. of Meghalaya highlighted that in spite of geographic and logistic challenges, the officials are leaving no stone unturned to enroll the left-out population.

Previous article
Chief Minister lays foundation stone of Mawlyndep Hospitality Complex in Ri-Bhoi district
Next article
Women’s Day: Country celebrates feats of women in IAF uniform
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

New Assembly building likely to be completed by December

SHILLONG, March 8: Satisfied with the progress of the new Assembly building being constructed at Mawdiangdiang in New...
MEGHALAYA

Mukul’s aide Winnerson joins BJP

Speculation rife over next move by TMC leader SHILLONG, March 8: Two-time legislator and senior Trinamool Congress leader Winnerson...
MEGHALAYA

Expert panel on quota holds first physical meet

SHILLONG, March 8: Almost six months after its constitution, the Expert Committee constituted for review of the Meghalaya...
MEGHALAYA

No Congress-TMC pact in Meghalaya: AICC

Party officially announces Pala, Saleng’s candidature NEW DELHI/ SHILLONG, March 8: The AICC on Friday announced the names of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

New Assembly building likely to be completed by December

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 8: Satisfied with the progress of the...

Mukul’s aide Winnerson joins BJP

MEGHALAYA 0
Speculation rife over next move by TMC leader SHILLONG, March...

Expert panel on quota holds first physical meet

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 8: Almost six months after its constitution,...
Load more

Popular news

New Assembly building likely to be completed by December

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 8: Satisfied with the progress of the...

Mukul’s aide Winnerson joins BJP

MEGHALAYA 0
Speculation rife over next move by TMC leader SHILLONG, March...

Expert panel on quota holds first physical meet

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 8: Almost six months after its constitution,...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge