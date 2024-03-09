Women’s Day: Country celebrates feats of women in IAF uniform

By Abha Anindita

SHILLONG, March 8: A Chinese proverb goes by the saying, “Women hold up half of the sky,” and that is the story of these three women in uniform, presently with the Indian Air Force, who realised their dream of wearing the most coveted blue uniform of the IAF.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the country celebrates the remarkable achievements of women in uniform within the Indian Air Force (IAF). Despite historical challenges, these three women, Flight Lieutenant Parul Bhargava, Squadron Leader Harshita Srivastava, and Squadron Leader Aman Nidhi have shattered stereotypes and proven themselves as formidable assets in the defence of their nation.

Hailing from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, Squadron Leader Harshita Srivastava epitomises resilience and determination. Commissioned into the logistics branch of the IAF in 2014 and coming from a civilian background in a small district in Uttar Pradesh, she pursued her passion to don the blues with unwavering commitment.

Disagreeing about the armed forces being a traditionally male-dominated field, Harshita said, “In partial disagreement with the notion that the Armed Forces have always been traditionally male-dominated, it’s crucial to recognise the historical presence of women warriors who led battles from the front. Since the early 1990s, women officers have been gradually inducted into the IAF, marking a significant shift towards inclusivity.”

Sharing a similar opinion, Flight Lieutenant Parul Bhargava, a Category B Fighter Controller stationed at Air Force Station Laitkor Peak, underscored the sense of equality experienced throughout her service career, attributing it to the shared journey with male counterparts during training period.

Her work includes planning and execution of combat exercises and ensuring flight safety at all times for skies over the North-Eastern region of Indian Airspace.

She added, “Their perspectives highlight the evolving landscape within the Indian Air Force, where gender barriers have been progressively dismantled, paving the way for a more inclusive and diverse force.”

The development of a more inclusive and friendly infrastructure and working environment has been the key to encouraging more women to come and join the forces and Harshita adding on the same, that the infrastructure has been developed at a fast pace, thereby women should come and join the armed forces because there is no feeling second to the feeling of wearing the uniform.

However, all the officers, including Squadron Leader Aman Nidhi, agreed on the importance of the celebration of women’s day and how it can motivate women.

Squadron Leader Aman Nidhi, currently stationed at the 118 Helicopter Unit in Guwahati, exemplifies the spirit of courage and proficiency. As a Mi-17 helicopter pilot, Aman has undergone rigorous training, mastering various aircrafts at prestigious institutions such as the Air Force Academy, Dundigal, and Helicopter Training School, Hakimpet. Hailing from Ranchi, Jharkhand, Aman’s journey coming from a civilian background is inspiring and motivating.

About how one manages time for both professional and personal life, Aman responded, “Both professional and personal life hold immense importance for me. I strive to balance both aspects, drawing from the discipline and time management skills instilled in me. As a soldier, I understand the demands of duty, often requiring extra work and extended hours. However, our working culture ensures that personal time is compensated and well taken care of, even if it has been temporarily neglected due to work commitments.”

The role of women in the armed forces in India has been expanding and touching greater heights with each passing day. More women officers are assuming command of units in the armed forces now. The road to gender equality in the armed forces is still a long way to go. But the battle the armed forces are showing the way begins the battle on the right note.

Justifying the same, Parul added, “Over the past three decades, the induction of women into officer cadres has been a significant development. Recently, recruitment demonstrates well a smooth transition. As a result, the Defence Forces are on an upward trajectory as far as gender equality is concerned.”

It has expanded to include non-officer cadres as Harshita sharing similar opinions, added in, “Anticipating future trends, we expect more challenges and technological advancements. Notably, women are now assuming leadership roles, including positions as COs of military units. This trend reflects the evolving landscape for women in the armed forces. Additionally, as technology continues to advance, better equipment and enhanced human resource management will play crucial roles. Women, like their male counterparts, are being trained with state-of-the-art equipment, preparing them to take on challenges independently.”

The three women in uniform who are nothing short of inspirational, zeroed in on the opinion that the celebration of women and not only in forces, but every occupation likewise, should not be only for one day, but all of them contribute in their own small ways, to ensure encouragement for family and otherwise.

While the journey for gender equality is on an upward trajectory, the stories of Squadron Leader Harshita Srivastava, Squadron Leader Aman Nidhi, and Flight Lieutenant Parul Bhargava serve as reminders of the progress made and the potential yet to be realised.