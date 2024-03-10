Sunday, March 10, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Janhvi shines bright in blue, Neha’s ready in red for ‘shosha’

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, March 10: Bollywood actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Neha Dhupia look drop-dead-gorgeous in the latest pictures they have shared on social media.

Janhvi, who looks every-inch stunning in an icy blue saree with silver embellishments. She captioned it with a diamond emoji.

Neha looked spicy in a red outfit which had a drop of gold embroidery and jewellery. She completed her look with subtle makeup and her hair neatly tied up.

“Time for some #shosha,” she captioned it.

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in ‘Mr & Mrs. Mahi’. She is making her Telugu debut with ‘Devara: Part 1’ starring Jr NTR and also has ‘Ulajh’.

Meanwhile, Neha is busy with the latest season of her chat show ‘No Filter Neha’. (IANS)

Previous article
Oscar organisers plan to stop protesters from disrupting red carpet, ceremony
spot_img

Related articles

Business

Byju’s disburses some portion of Feb salaries for 20,000 employees

Shillong, March 10: Embattled edtech company Byju's has disbursed a portion of the pending salaries for over 20,000...
News Alert

Protesters resort to ‘rail roko’ agitation in Punjab

Shillong, March 10: Protesters in Punjab on Sunday stopped trains for five hours from 12 noon at various...
News Alert

Sukhbir Singh Badal calls for ‘complete Panthic politics’

Shillong, March 10: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal, on Sunday, gave a clarion call for...
NATIONAL

Kerala: PM Modi to attend roadshow of BJP’s Palakkad candidate on March 15

Thiruvananthapuram, March 10 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Kerala to attend BJP candidate Krishnakumar's roadshow...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Byju’s disburses some portion of Feb salaries for 20,000 employees

Business 0
Shillong, March 10: Embattled edtech company Byju's has disbursed...

Protesters resort to ‘rail roko’ agitation in Punjab

News Alert 0
Shillong, March 10: Protesters in Punjab on Sunday stopped...

Sukhbir Singh Badal calls for ‘complete Panthic politics’

News Alert 0
Shillong, March 10: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir...
Load more

Popular news

Byju’s disburses some portion of Feb salaries for 20,000 employees

Business 0
Shillong, March 10: Embattled edtech company Byju's has disbursed...

Protesters resort to ‘rail roko’ agitation in Punjab

News Alert 0
Shillong, March 10: Protesters in Punjab on Sunday stopped...

Sukhbir Singh Badal calls for ‘complete Panthic politics’

News Alert 0
Shillong, March 10: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge