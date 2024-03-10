THE ‘OVERCOATS’ OF NIKOLAI GOGOL AND RUSKIN BOND

I just happened to return from a short holiday in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, a picturesque hill station where I’m a member of the well-known Kasauli Club. The place was freezing at 6000 feet. The weather warranted that we wear an ‘Overcoat’ when outdoors almost all the time to be comfortable. Our club premises are adjacent to the languishing bungalow of the noted author late Khushwant Singh. Strangely, the combination of Kasauli and the Overcoat reminded me of two famous short stories that I had read some time ago by two noted authors. One was Ruskin Bond, who was born in Kasauli in 1934 and who wrote a short story titled ‘Overcoat’. The other was the famous Ukrainian-born Russian author, Nikolai Gogol, who too, wrote a short story titled ‘The Overcoat’. Not even for a moment I’m trying to compare the two authors for their literary heft but merely trying to put across the point as to how the girth of an overcoat created two impactful stories.

Though the stories have the same title ‘Overcoat’, their plots are different and they have an eerie connection between them; ending up with a ghost—which is a surprising coincidence. Just as overcoats are worn in cold climates the two short stories were also written in cold weather conditions. One in Ukraine and the other on the hills of present-day Uttaranchal where Ruskin Bond lives. The plots play out in the cold weather and so do the ghosts.

“The Overcoat” by Nikolai Gogol, was published in the year 1842 and had a great influence on Russian literature. Ruskin Bond on the other hand is one of India’s well-known authors and started writing in the second half of the 20th century.

But why is it that the two authors who were a century apart and a continent away from each other find a common cause in an overcoat and pen a story ending up with a ghost? Gogol brought forward the economic distress in the Russian capital of St. Petersburg. He flags the life-and-death of a titular councillor Akaky Akakievich Basmachkin, an impoverished government clerk. Though dedicated to his job, he is faintly recognised in his department for his hard work. And the younger clerks tease him and attempt to distract him whenever they can. His threadbare overcoat is often the centre of their jokes.

In contrast, Ruskin Bond’s ‘Overcoat’ is set in a hill station. It’s about a merry encounter with a ghost. The Overcoat by Nikolai Gogol is a serious read that ends up in a tragedy whereas Ruskin Bond’s Overcoat is a light story that ends up in a vacuum.

When the overcoat of Bashmachkin gets beyond repair he is forced to buy a new one. The cost of a new overcoat is beyond Akaky’s meagre salary, so he forces himself to live within a strict budget to save sufficient money to buy a new overcoat. In addition, he gets an unexpected salary bonus and with that he manages to buy a new overcoat. Celebrations follow. His superior decides to host a party in honour of the new overcoat, but Akaky who is habitually solitary feels out of place. After the party, Akaky goes home, far later than he normally would. But en route home, two ruffians short-shrift him, take his coat, kick him down badly, and leave him in the snow to die. Akaky gets no help from the authorities in recovering his lost overcoat.

Finally, on the advice of another clerk in his department, he asks for help from an important person, a Russian general recently promoted to his position. After keeping Akaky waiting, the general queries as to why he had brought such a trivial matter to him, personally, and not presented it to his secretary. Socially inept, Akaky makes an unflattering remark about departmental secretaries, inviting a loud scolding from the general that he nearly faints and has to be led away from the general’s office. Soon after, Akaky falls, seriously ill with a fever. In his last hours, he is delirious, imagining himself again sitting before the general. At first, Akaky pleads for forgiveness, but as his death nears, he curses the general.

Soon, a ghost, identified as Akaky’s ghost, haunts areas of St. Petersburg, snatching overcoats from people. The police are unable to catch him. Finally, Akaky’s ghost catches up with the general, who since Akaky’s death, had begun to feel guilty for having mistreated him. The ghost finally takes the general’s overcoat by frightening him intensely. Satisfied, Akaky is not seen again. The narrator ends his narration with the account of another ghost seen in another part of the city. It is a simple story of a common man and his tribulations, and the final denouement.

In contrast, Ruskin Bond has three characters in his story. The story starts with the narrator’s journey through the hills to attend the Kapadia party. As he is walking through the hills, he comes across a girl who also joins him for the party. She calls herself Julie. The narrator doesn’t ask questions from her as he is new in the area. Soon, they arrive at the party. Kapadia’s think that the girl is the narrator’s relative while the narrator thinks that maybe she’s Kapadia’s relative. After the party ends, the girl returns with the narrator. The author shares the weather in the story as the snow is falling. To protect Julie the narrator provides his overcoat to her to keep her warm. She tells the author that she lives in “Wolfsburg“. The narrator says he’ll come tomorrow and take his coat.

The next day, the narrator goes to the location where Julie lived to get his overcoat. But he is told that no one by the name of Julie lives in the town. Soon, a neighbour “Mrs.Taylor” comes up and says that Julie had died years ago because of tuberculosis. She was the daughter of the Mackinnon family.

This astonishes the narrator and he moves to the nearby graveyard where he finds Julie’s grave and his overcoat lying on it neatly wrapped and the story ends there.

Let’s wait for the third overcoat.

– Kamlesh Tripathi