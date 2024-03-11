Monday, March 11, 2024
NATIONAL

Hearing on Shahjahan's anticipatory bail plea in Calcutta HC postponed

Kolkata, March 11:  The hearing at a division bench of the Calcutta High Court on the anticipatory bail plea by Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, the accused mastermind of the January 5 attack on ED and CAPF sleuths in Sandeshkhali, was postponed on Monday.

As the matter came up for hearing at the division bench of Justice Debangshu Basak and Justice Shabbar Rashidi, Shahjahan’s counsel made a submission for some more time to file a supplementary affidavit in the matter.

The argument of the counsel of the accused was that since his client was arrested before the matter of his anticipatory bail plea was heard at the Calcutta High Court, he wants to file a supplementary affidavit by incorporating some fresh arguments.

The division bench granted his plea. The matter will again come up for hearing on Tuesday and by then Shahjahan’s counsel will be submitting the supplementary affidavit.

After remaining absconding for 55 days, Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested by the cops of Basirhat District Police late night on February 28. On the very next day he was handed over to the cops of Criminal Investigation Department (CID)- West Bengal of the state police, who took over the charge of investigation.

Again on March 6, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) got Shahjahan’s custody. On Sunday a district court in North 24 Parganas district extended his CBI custody for four days.

During his absconding period, he moved anticipatory bail pleas from underground at a special court in Kolkata as well as a district court in North 24 Parganas district. After both the courts rejected those pleas, he had approached the Calcutta High Court in the matter.

IANS

