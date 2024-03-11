I do worry it’s a backroom team made up of cheerleaders: Vaughan

Dharamshala, March 10: Former skipper Michael Vaughan fears not all England players have fully adapted to the existing team culture and feels the backroom staff is “made up of cheerleaders”.

Vaughan suggested England must carry out an honest review of their 1-4 mauling in India by taking a leaf out of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola’s book to breed an environment of ruthlessness.

India completed a magnificent series triumph with an innings and 64-run victory inside three days in the fifth and final Test here on Saturday.

“After a humbling series defeat in India, I strongly believe that a dose of honesty is the most important thing for this England team right now,” Vaughan wrote in his column for Daily Telegraph.Vaughan, who led the Test team from 2003-08, added, “I don’t believe they need to rip everything up. They are better playing this way than they would be otherwise.“I respect what they are trying to do, and get up early every day to watch them because they have me on the edge of my seat and I know something is going to happen.

“The great frustration is that they have the talent to be really competitive all over the world but they have blown two big series and in this case it was because their batting failed miserably.” Accusing the team management of going too soft on players, Vaughan said he understands that there is a pervading sense of positivity, fun and laughter in the camp but that may not always bring the desired results.

“Every interview you hear the same stuff, about excitement, opportunity and fun, that everyone is having the time of their life.” (PTI)