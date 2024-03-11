Monday, March 11, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

I do worry it’s a backroom team made up of cheerleaders: Vaughan

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Dharamshala, March 10: Former skipper Michael Vaughan fears not all England players have fully adapted to the existing team culture and feels the backroom staff is “made up of cheerleaders”.
Vaughan suggested England must carry out an honest review of their 1-4 mauling in India by taking a leaf out of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola’s book to breed an environment of ruthlessness.
India completed a magnificent series triumph with an innings and 64-run victory inside three days in the fifth and final Test here on Saturday.
“After a humbling series defeat in India, I strongly believe that a dose of honesty is the most important thing for this England team right now,” Vaughan wrote in his column for Daily Telegraph.Vaughan, who led the Test team from 2003-08, added, “I don’t believe they need to rip everything up. They are better playing this way than they would be otherwise.“I respect what they are trying to do, and get up early every day to watch them because they have me on the edge of my seat and I know something is going to happen.
“The great frustration is that they have the talent to be really competitive all over the world but they have blown two big series and in this case it was because their batting failed miserably.” Accusing the team management of going too soft on players, Vaughan said he understands that there is a pervading sense of positivity, fun and laughter in the camp but that may not always bring the desired results.
“Every interview you hear the same stuff, about excitement, opportunity and fun, that everyone is having the time of their life.” (PTI)

Previous article
We just get lost with this term bazball: Hussain
Next article
Test cricket is hard: Dravid
spot_img

Related articles

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Why are MBOSE books not regularly supplied?

Editor, With reference to the letter titled "Shortage of MBOSE textbooks troubling parents and booksellers" (ST Feb 27, 2024)...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Bank must be proceeded against for subverting democracy

SBI’s vulgar ploy to use secrecy to fight transparency By K Raveendran It is the height of irony that a...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Daloiship and the Traditional Institution in Jaintia Hills

By HH Mohrmen What are the traditional institutions and how are they established in the Jaintia hills? Why does...
NATIONAL

National Nuggets

CPI parts ways with INDIA bloc in Jharkhand RANCHI, March 10:The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Sunday parted...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Why are MBOSE books not regularly supplied?

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, With reference to the letter titled "Shortage of MBOSE...

Bank must be proceeded against for subverting democracy

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
SBI’s vulgar ploy to use secrecy to fight transparency By...

Daloiship and the Traditional Institution in Jaintia Hills

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By HH Mohrmen What are the traditional institutions and how...
Load more

Popular news

Why are MBOSE books not regularly supplied?

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, With reference to the letter titled "Shortage of MBOSE...

Bank must be proceeded against for subverting democracy

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
SBI’s vulgar ploy to use secrecy to fight transparency By...

Daloiship and the Traditional Institution in Jaintia Hills

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By HH Mohrmen What are the traditional institutions and how...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge