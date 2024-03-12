Tuesday, March 12, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

PT Sawkmie slams VPP

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 11: Former MLA PT Sawkmie slammed the VPP for its negative jibe against the MDA government.
He said that VPP is jealous of the MDA government as the state is progressing under its regime. Stating that no state in the country can take up various developmental projects without taking a loan, he said, “It is the duty of the opposition to speak against the government but with facts.” ‘Even the previous government under Mukul Sangma had taken loans to take up various projects’.

Previous article
News Capsule
Next article
Bridge over the Umshangkhar stream collapses while a truck carrying rods passed through it on Monday morning
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Will not issue NOC for uranium mining: KHADC

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 11: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has reiterated its stance to oppose...
MEGHALAYA

Bridge over the Umshangkhar stream collapses while a truck carrying rods passed through it on Monday morning

A bridge over the Umshangkhar stream at Larem in the Jakrem-Nongshillong road connecting South West Khasi Hills with...
MEGHALAYA

News Capsule

Office-bearers The Meghalaya unit of Hamro Swabhiman, a trust that has been functional for over a decade, recently formed...
MEGHALAYA

Sonam Wangchuk calls for statehood, 6th Schedule

By Our Special Correspondent SHILLONG, March 11: Sonam Wangchuk, a scientist with a mission who inspired the movie 3...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Will not issue NOC for uranium mining: KHADC

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 11: The Khasi Hills Autonomous...

Bridge over the Umshangkhar stream collapses while a truck carrying rods passed through it on Monday morning

MEGHALAYA 0
A bridge over the Umshangkhar stream at Larem in...

News Capsule

MEGHALAYA 0
Office-bearers The Meghalaya unit of Hamro Swabhiman, a trust that...
Load more

Popular news

Will not issue NOC for uranium mining: KHADC

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 11: The Khasi Hills Autonomous...

Bridge over the Umshangkhar stream collapses while a truck carrying rods passed through it on Monday morning

MEGHALAYA 0
A bridge over the Umshangkhar stream at Larem in...

News Capsule

MEGHALAYA 0
Office-bearers The Meghalaya unit of Hamro Swabhiman, a trust that...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge