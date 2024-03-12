PT Sawkmie slams VPP

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 11: Former MLA PT Sawkmie slammed the VPP for its negative jibe against the MDA government.

He said that VPP is jealous of the MDA government as the state is progressing under its regime. Stating that no state in the country can take up various developmental projects without taking a loan, he said, “It is the duty of the opposition to speak against the government but with facts.” ‘Even the previous government under Mukul Sangma had taken loans to take up various projects’.