Thursday, March 14, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

State Congress alleges ‘secret’ TMC-BJP pact

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 13: The Meghalaya Congress on Wednesday accused the TMC of forging a “secret understanding” with the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
The Congress reaction comes in the wake of senior TMC leader Mukul Sangma’s statement that the Congress is delinked from the ground reality after the party snubbed the latter and announced its candidates for the two Lok Sabha seats in Meghalaya.
Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Ronnie V Lyngdoh said that the TMC did not agree to a seat-sharing pact in West Bengal which has 42 seats but were questioning the Congress in Meghalaya.
He said that the Congress could have agreed to give the Tura seat to the TMC had the seat-sharing deal in West Bengal gone through.
“It is really sad that the TMC is not willing to work with the Congress only because we have announced our candidates in the two seats in Meghalaya. I want to know if there is any secret deal between the TMC and the BJP?” he questioned.
He said the TMC was preventing consolidation of votes that would have resulted in the defeat of the the communal BJP.

Previous article
Senior Forest Service officer dies by suicide
Next article
With INDIA bloc in disarray, will it be advantage NPP?
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Police foil more blast attempts

Raw materials for IED seized in Ri-Bhoi By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 13: In the ongoing investigation into Saturday’s IED...
MEGHALAYA

CAA: BJP seeks complete exemption of Meghalaya

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 13: The BJP’s state unit on Wednesday said it stands for complete exemption of...
MEGHALAYA

With INDIA bloc in disarray, will it be advantage NPP?

From Our Correspondent Tura, March 13: It is now official that the INDIA bloc in Meghalaya is a non-starter...
MEGHALAYA

Senior Forest Service officer dies by suicide

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 13: Meghalaya Chief Conservator of Forests N Luikham allegedly died by suicide at his...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Police foil more blast attempts

MEGHALAYA 0
Raw materials for IED seized in Ri-Bhoi By Our Reporter SHILLONG,...

CAA: BJP seeks complete exemption of Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 13: The BJP’s state unit...

With INDIA bloc in disarray, will it be advantage NPP?

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent Tura, March 13: It is now official...
Load more

Popular news

Police foil more blast attempts

MEGHALAYA 0
Raw materials for IED seized in Ri-Bhoi By Our Reporter SHILLONG,...

CAA: BJP seeks complete exemption of Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 13: The BJP’s state unit...

With INDIA bloc in disarray, will it be advantage NPP?

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent Tura, March 13: It is now official...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge