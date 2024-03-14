State Congress alleges ‘secret’ TMC-BJP pact

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 13: The Meghalaya Congress on Wednesday accused the TMC of forging a “secret understanding” with the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress reaction comes in the wake of senior TMC leader Mukul Sangma’s statement that the Congress is delinked from the ground reality after the party snubbed the latter and announced its candidates for the two Lok Sabha seats in Meghalaya.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Ronnie V Lyngdoh said that the TMC did not agree to a seat-sharing pact in West Bengal which has 42 seats but were questioning the Congress in Meghalaya.

He said that the Congress could have agreed to give the Tura seat to the TMC had the seat-sharing deal in West Bengal gone through.

“It is really sad that the TMC is not willing to work with the Congress only because we have announced our candidates in the two seats in Meghalaya. I want to know if there is any secret deal between the TMC and the BJP?” he questioned.

He said the TMC was preventing consolidation of votes that would have resulted in the defeat of the the communal BJP.