MEGHALAYA

Water supply to be affected in select areas

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 16: The executive engineer of the Electrical Division of PHE department has informed that the Mawlai (Umsohlang) Water Works will be shut down from March 18 to 20 for clean-up of the Umsohlang stream and other emergency works.
Owing to this, supply of water will be affected in the areas of Kynton Massar, Umjaiur, Mawdatbaki, Phudmuri, Syllai Kariah, Motsyiar, Nonglum, lewrynghep, Nongkwar, Mawroh, Nongpdeng, Patarim and Umthlong.
With water supply expected to resume from March 21 afternoon, concerned authorities have asked the public to store water to meet their needs during the shutdown period.

IPS officer from M’laya posted as Commissioner in Karnataka
Flagship Quiz contest aims to revive quizzing culture
