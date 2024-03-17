IPS officer from M’laya posted as Commissioner in Karnataka

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 16: IPS officer from Meghalaya, Iada Martin Marbaniang, has been posted as the Commissioner of Police of Belagavi, in Karnataka.

A 2009-batch officer, Marbaniang was earlier working as DIG Recruitment, in Bengaluru. He had also served as Superintendent of Police in Kalaburagi, Head of Police Training College, Yadgir, and Superintendent of Police, CID.

Marbaniang will take charge from Vikas Kumar Vikash, IGP, Northern Range, who is holding charge of the city.

The vacancy was created with the retirement of SN Sidramappa on February 29.