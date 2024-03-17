News Capsule

Sunday, March 17, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Trekking

The East Khasi Hills district unit of YHAI Meghalaya state branch will organise a one-day local trekking event on April 20 to the famous and unique bamboo trekking route leading to Mawryngkhang, and the single largest erecting stone at Wahkhen village of East Khasi Hills. Registration forms for the same will be available at Government Youth Hostel, Shillong.

Office-bearers

The annual general meeting of Srimanta Sankardev Cultural Centre, Bishnupur, concluded recently, leading to the formation of a new committee. According to a statement here, Sunit Kumar Phukan was elected as president, Harendra Talukadar as general secretary, Kankan Patgiri as treasurer, and 18 others as the executive members for a term of three years.

LS polls: Three-phase polling in Assam; Meghalaya to vote in single phase
IPS officer from M’laya posted as Commissioner in Karnataka
