Sunday, March 17, 2024
MEGHALAYA

UDP wary of trickling effects, opposes CAA

By: Bureau

Our Bureau

SHILLONG/JOWAI, March 16: The UDP on Saturday expressed concerns over the trickling effects of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) while asserting that their stance demanding complete exemption to Meghalaya from CAA.
“We have voiced our protest against CAA as a party very vociferously earlier, and not only us but across political parties and organisations in the state, we have voiced our protest and that stands,” said UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh.
Stating that the state can heave a sigh of relief as majority of the area falls under the Sixth Schedule and it is exempted, he, however, said, “But we are also situated near Assam and Assam has been experiencing all kinds of influx and infiltration”.
“The concern is the trickling effects of this legislation because there is a flow of immigrants coming from neighbouring state. What is important is that we also have to understand the prevailing situation so that the demography is not affected in the long run. That is also the stand of many,” he said.
Stating that there should be a push for effective mechanisms like the MRSSA and the ILP to be implemented, the UDP leader, however, said that they are not against people from outside but an effective mechanism is needed to control influx in the state.
He said influx and illegal immigration are not just a concern of the indigenous people but also the genuine non-tribal residents of the state.
“When we talk about illegal immigrants and influx we also share the concern of genuine non tribal’s staying in the state for a long time they have equal apprehensions. We are not against them but we are talking about the new wave of migration,” he added.
KSU burns copy of CAA rules
The Khasi Student Union (KSU) Jaintia Hills Unit, on Saturday, burned a copy of the CAA at Ummulong Stand Iawmusiang, Jowai as part of its protest against the recently notified rules under the central legislation.
The union reiterated its demand for the implementation of ILP in the state to check influx, which, it alleged, has threatened to change the demographic structure of Meghalaya.
Members of the KSU from different parts of the district participated in the protest.

