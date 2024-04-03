Wednesday, April 3, 2024
MEGHALAYA

16 GH youths fall victim to job recruitment scam, FIR filed

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Tura, April 3: The ACHIK Krima Council, Southern Zone, Baghmara has filed an FIR against a man from Assam, for allegedly taking away 16 Garo youths-most of them from South Garo Hills with the promise of a job at a private company in Mumbai and leaving them there on their own.

The FIR was filed with the officer in charge of Baghmara Police station against one, Pijush R Marak, a resident of Pandoba Remakona under Lakhipur police station in Assam.

According to the FIR, Pijush R Marak promised the youths jobs in the Elenti Pvt Ltd Company at Mumbai, Maharashtra and after taking them there left them with the company. It was alleged in the FIR that the youths are being mistreated and not being paid any salary.

As per the FIR, the youths, following their ordeal, contacted Pijush and complained of their situation but the same was ignored and no attempt was made by him to bring the stranded youths back to Garo Hills. The FIR accused Pijush of working as a broker for the company.

The victims of the alleged job scam include Senbar A Sangma of Mahadeo (SGH), Rakkam T Sangma of Rongsak (EGH), Kuksan Ch Marak of Chokpot (SGH), Kismat Ch Marak of Rongsak (EGH), Silman Ch marak of Rongsak (EGH), Tengsubirth R Marak of Rongsak (EGH), Brenian N Marak of Rongara (SGH), Jense N Marak of Rongara (SGH), Chanang T Sangma of Rongara (SGH), Manrik R Marak of Rongara (SGH), Checheng T Sangma of Rongara (SGH), Juli N Marak of Rongara (SGH), Toseng D Sangma of Bajengdoba (NGH), Tengjim B Marak of Bajengdoba (NGH), Breliant P Marak of Bajengdoba (NGH) and Gutren D Sangma also from Bajengdoba (NGH).

The FIR has urged the police department to take necessary initiatives to bring back the youths to Garo Hills as well as to take action against the accused as per appropriate sections of law.

Previous article
National Conference on Bioresources and Sustainability concludes at USTM
Next article
LS polls: BSP announces 12 more candidates for UP
