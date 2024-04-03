Wednesday, April 3, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

LS polls: BSP announces 12 more candidates for UP

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 3: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has announced 12 more candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The BSP has named Nand Kishore Pundhir as its candidate from Ghaziabad while Bunty Upadhayay will contest the Aligarh seat on the BSP ticket.

Suresh Singh will be the BSP candidate in Mathura, Gulshan Dev Shakya will contest the Mainpuri seat and Anshay Kalra Rocky will be in the fray in the Kheri seat.

The BSP has fielded Ashok Pandey from Unnao, Rajesh Kumar from Mohanlalganj, Imran Bin Jafar from Kannauj and Shubh Narayan from Kaushambhi.

Indu Chaudhary is the BSP candidate from Lalganj, Manish Tripathi will contest the Mirzapur seat and Sarvar Malik has been named candidate for the Lucknow seat. (IANS)

Previous article
16 GH youths fall victim to job recruitment scam, FIR filed
Next article
Delhi HC reserves its verdict on CM Kejriwal’s plea challenging arrest
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Calcutta HC sets final deadline for Chief Secy to submit report in school jobs case

Kolkata, April 3: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday gave Chief Secretary B.P. Gopalika a final deadline for...
NATIONAL

Health Ministry reviews public health preparedness for heat-related illnesses

New Delhi, April 3: Amid the soaring heat levels in various parts of India, the Health Ministry on...
NATIONAL

Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar, to go to meet Kejriwal’s wife

New Delhi, April 3: AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh walked out of the Tihar Jail on Wednesday...
NATIONAL

Delhi HC reserves its verdict on CM Kejriwal’s plea challenging arrest

New Delhi, April 3:  The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Calcutta HC sets final deadline for Chief Secy to submit report in school jobs case

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, April 3: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday...

Health Ministry reviews public health preparedness for heat-related illnesses

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 3: Amid the soaring heat levels...

Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar, to go to meet Kejriwal’s wife

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 3: AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay...
Load more

Popular news

Calcutta HC sets final deadline for Chief Secy to submit report in school jobs case

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, April 3: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday...

Health Ministry reviews public health preparedness for heat-related illnesses

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 3: Amid the soaring heat levels...

Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar, to go to meet Kejriwal’s wife

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 3: AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img