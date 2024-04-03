Wednesday, April 3, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Delhi HC reserves its verdict on CM Kejriwal’s plea challenging arrest

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
New Delhi, April 3:  The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case.

A bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma reserved judgment after hearing arguments of senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, and Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, representing the ED.

During the hearing, Singhvi submitted that the arrest of the AAP national convenor immediately after the imposition of the model code of conduct (MCC) was to prevent his participation in democratic activities and disable his political party.

There is no material to show the proceeds of the crime are with Kejriwal, he added.

On the other hand, ASG Raju said that the ED investigation is at a nascent stage and prayed for rejection of the petition filed by Kejriwal saying that it would be a bogus argument if an accused person involved in politics should not be arrested during election time.

“Suppose a political person commits murder two days before elections, this means he can’t be arrested? Criminals are supposed to be arrested and put in jail,” he said.

The ED has termed Chief Minister Kejriwal the “kingpin and the key conspirator” of the alleged excise policy scam in collusion with other ministers of the Delhi government, AAP leaders, and other persons.

In his plea, Kejriwal contended that his arrest and the remand order passed by a trial court were illegal and that he was entitled to be released from custody immediately. The ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21 after questioning him for over two hours at his official residence in Delhi. Earlier, the Delhi High Court had refused to grant any interim relief observing that while deciding a case, it is duty-bound to hear both sides fairly, keeping in mind the principles of natural justice.

IANS

Previous article
LS polls: BSP announces 12 more candidates for UP
Next article
Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar, to go to meet Kejriwal’s wife
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Calcutta HC sets final deadline for Chief Secy to submit report in school jobs case

Kolkata, April 3: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday gave Chief Secretary B.P. Gopalika a final deadline for...
NATIONAL

Health Ministry reviews public health preparedness for heat-related illnesses

New Delhi, April 3: Amid the soaring heat levels in various parts of India, the Health Ministry on...
NATIONAL

Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar, to go to meet Kejriwal’s wife

New Delhi, April 3: AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh walked out of the Tihar Jail on Wednesday...
Technology

AI Whisperers: How Artificial Intelligence is reshaping global communication

Shillong, April 3: In the vast expanse of human history, communication has always been the cornerstone of progress,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Calcutta HC sets final deadline for Chief Secy to submit report in school jobs case

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, April 3: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday...

Health Ministry reviews public health preparedness for heat-related illnesses

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 3: Amid the soaring heat levels...

Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar, to go to meet Kejriwal’s wife

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 3: AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay...
Load more

Popular news

Calcutta HC sets final deadline for Chief Secy to submit report in school jobs case

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, April 3: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday...

Health Ministry reviews public health preparedness for heat-related illnesses

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 3: Amid the soaring heat levels...

Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar, to go to meet Kejriwal’s wife

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 3: AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img