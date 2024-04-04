BJP slams NPP MLA for hurting Hindu sentiments

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 3: BJP vice president and Tura MDC, Bernard N Marak on Wednesday slammed NPP MLA from Mahendraganj, Sanjay A Sangma for hurting the sentiments of the Koch, Hajong and other non-tribals belonging to the Hindu community through his speech and also discriminating against the BJP supporters. Marak also asked the MLA to tender an apology.

In a letter to NPP national president and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, the BJP leader stated that a speech delivered by the Mahendraganj MLA in a meeting where the CM was also present has gravely hurt the sentiments of the BJP supporters in Garo Hills, especially those belonging to the Hindu community.

Marak said the MLA defamed the Koch, Hajong and other non-tribal voters by stating that they have nowhere to vote because the NPP has “switched off” the BJP. The MLA tried to impress the crowd by asserting that BJP is controlled by NPP in Garo Hills, Marak said.

“BJP supporters should have been honoured because NPP is part of the NDA and not the other way round. Our leaders from South West Garo Hills met Sanjay Sangma and requested him to refrain from such discriminating speech but he refused to acknowledge the fact that the sentiments of the Hindu communities were hurt,” the BJP MDC said.

“On the request of the BJP supporters and the Hindu communities as a whole, I am requesting that Sanjay A Sangma should apologise. His apology is a must so that those whose sentiments are hurt could be convinced to support NPP,” he added.

“He should also refrain from delivering discriminating speeches such as this against the BJP supporters and those belonging to the Hindu community in particular,” Marak added.