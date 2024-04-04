Hindi row: VPP slams Tynsong

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 3: The VPP on Wednesday stated that the pro-Hindi stand taken by the NPP is detrimental to the state’s struggle for the inclusion of the Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Reacting to Deputy Chief Minister and NPP state president Prestone Tynsong’s statement against the VPP for resisting the use of the Hindi language in the Assembly, VPP spokesperson said the statement was nonsensical.

“The Deputy CM does not know that in Parliament members can speak in either English or Hindi and also in regional languages included in the Eighth Schedule. And he does not know that in Parliament there is a simultaneous interpretation system,” Myrboh said.

“Had he known this, he would not have allowed Ampareen Lyngdoh to contest from NPP,” the VPP leader said.

Myrboh also urged Tynsong to do his homework and refrain from such uttering nonsensical statements.