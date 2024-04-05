Varsity to host panel discussion tomorrow

SHILLONG, April 4: The MIT University, Shillong, will host a panel discussion on ‘MIT Shillong-Connect: Entrepreneurship and Sustainability’ at St Anthony’s Higher Secondary School from 11:30 am on Saturday.

The panel discussion aims to dissect the relationship between entrepreneurship and sustainability, offering a platform for exploration and dialogue among leading professionals in the field.

By bringing together luminaries from various academic backgrounds, the event seeks to also bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application.

“Attendees will have the unique opportunity to interact with industry experts, gaining invaluable insights and exploring career possibilities within these diverse disciplines,” the MIT University said.