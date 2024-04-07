Shillong, April: Century plus old Mohammedan Sporting Club on Saturday clinched their maiden I-League title after they beat Shillong Lajong FC 2-1 in their penultimate match here, a result which also promoted them to the top-tier Indian Super League.

Alexis Gomes put Mohammedan Sporting in the front in the first minute of the game itself before the home side’s Douglas Tardin restored parity in the 15th minute.

Evgeni Kozlov scored the decisive goal for Mohammedan Sporting in the 62nd minute.

With the win, Mohammedan Sporting have secured 52 points from 23 matches with one game left to play.

They are eight points ahead of second-placed Sreenidi Deccan (44 points from 22 matches). Sreenidi Deccan cannot catch Mohammedan Sporting even if they win both their remaining matches.

The Kolkata side’s road to the I-League title was made easier after NEROCA FC held Sreenidi Deccan FC to a 1-1 draw here on Thursday.

If Mohammedan Sporting are found to fulfil the Indian Club Licensing Premier 1 criteria, three Kolkata teams will play in the ISL, the country’s top-tier league, next season.

Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are the other two teams from Kolkata.

Mohammedan Sporting, the third Kolkata giant, which had finished runners-up in 2021-22 I-League season, have come into Saturday’s match after a 1-1 draw with Inter Kashi.

They have been for unbeaten for the last 10 matches before Saturday.

Mohammedan Sporting Club was founded in 1891 and is one of the oldest and most successful football clubs in India.

It currently competes in the I-League, the second-tier of the Indian football league system, as well as the Calcutta Football League, the oldest football league in the country.

The club has a rich history of success, having won numerous major tournaments in India, including the Calcutta Football League, the IFA Shield, the Durand Cup, and the Rovers Cup. In 1960, Mohammedan SC became the first Indian side to win a trophy on foreign soil, winning the Aga Khan Gold Cup in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The club has also produced several notable players who have represented India at the international level.

In recent years, the club has faced some challenges, including a period of major failure in the 1980s and 1990s.

Mohammedan Sporting Club is not just a football club, but also a symbol of national integrity and communal harmony.

It is a club with a rich history and a bright future, and continues to be a major player in Indian football.

The club’s success continued into the 1940s, with Mohammedan Sporting winning the Calcutta League again in 1948, just after the partition of India.

However, the club faced a period of major failure from the 1980s to 2019, with a considerable decline in performance

Despite this, Mohammedan SC remains a significant symbol of national integrity and communal harmony in Indian football.

In recent years, the club has participated in the Futsal Club Championship, the highest level of club futsal competition in India, and has an athletics division for numerous track and field sports. (Agencies)