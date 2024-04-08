Disha Patani wishes 70 years young superhero Jackie Chan

Disha Patani on Sunday wished her Kung Fu Yoga co-star and famous martial artist, Jackie Chan, on his 70th birthday, thanking him for making our childhood so memorable. Filmmaker and actor Jackie is also a stuntman, who is known for his acrobatic fighting style. Disha had starred with him in the 2017 Chinese action adventure comedy film Kung Fu Yoga, directed by Stanley Tong. The movie also featured Sonu Sood, and Amyra Dastur. On the occasion of the birthday of The Forbidden Kingdom actor, Disha took to Instagram Stories and shared an unseen picture with Jackie, wherein the duo can be seen posing with horses. (IANS)