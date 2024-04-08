Monday, April 8, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Never Say Never Again: Woody Allen is unsure about when he’ll retire

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Legendary filmmaker Woody Allen is unsure about making his next film. The 88-year-old filmmaker has helmed his 50th feature film in the form of the French erotic thriller Coup de Chance. However, he is unsure whether it will be his last project as he still has lots of ideas but finds trying to obtain financial support for his work tiresome, reports Female First UK. Woody told Airmail: “I’m on the fence. I don’t want to have to go out to raise money. I find that a pain in the neck. But if someone shows up and calls in and says we want to back the film, then I would seriously consider it. I would probably not have the willpower to say no because I have so many ideas.” (IANS)

Previous article
Glen Powell says his dad and Matthew McConaughey had hilarious encounter
Next article
Disha Patani wishes 70 years young superhero Jackie Chan
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Voters have a right to the VVPAT slip

Editor, Another 11 days are left for Phase 1 of the election to the 18th Lok Sabha which begins...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Engaging with the Idea of JNU

By DV Kumar Perhaps no other student union’s elections capture the national imagination as much as Jawaharlal Nehru University...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Changing Political Landscape in the State

By HH Mohrmen The ensuing election to the Lok Sabha has changed the political landscape in the state, at...
SALANTINI JANERA

Hindi jakkalaniko jegalja, official language dake ra·gatanikosa jegala: VPP

SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·doko Hindi ku·sik agananikode jegala ong·ja indiba Hindi ku·sikko a·doko official language dake ra·gatanikosa jegalenga ine...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Voters have a right to the VVPAT slip

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, Another 11 days are left for Phase 1 of...

Engaging with the Idea of JNU

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By DV Kumar Perhaps no other student union’s elections capture...

Changing Political Landscape in the State

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By HH Mohrmen The ensuing election to the Lok Sabha...
Load more

Popular news

Voters have a right to the VVPAT slip

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, Another 11 days are left for Phase 1 of...

Engaging with the Idea of JNU

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By DV Kumar Perhaps no other student union’s elections capture...

Changing Political Landscape in the State

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By HH Mohrmen The ensuing election to the Lok Sabha...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img