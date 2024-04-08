Never Say Never Again: Woody Allen is unsure about when he’ll retire

Legendary filmmaker Woody Allen is unsure about making his next film. The 88-year-old filmmaker has helmed his 50th feature film in the form of the French erotic thriller Coup de Chance. However, he is unsure whether it will be his last project as he still has lots of ideas but finds trying to obtain financial support for his work tiresome, reports Female First UK. Woody told Airmail: “I’m on the fence. I don’t want to have to go out to raise money. I find that a pain in the neck. But if someone shows up and calls in and says we want to back the film, then I would seriously consider it. I would probably not have the willpower to say no because I have so many ideas.” (IANS)