EKH cops keep close watch on Ichamati

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 8: The East Khasi Hills Police is keeping a close watch on the “sensitive” Ichamati village even as the situation remains peaceful in the village. A sizeable police presence is being maintained in the area to thwart any further trouble.

Tension flared up in Ichamati after two non-tribal labourers were killed in the area after an anti-CAA protest on March 27. Police have arrested two KSU members in connection with the case.

East Khasi Hills SP, Rituraj Ravi said additional deployment has been made in Ichamati and the situation is peaceful and under control.

In 2020, KSU activist Lurshai Hynniewta was killed during an anti-CAA meeting at the village.