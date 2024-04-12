LS polls: PM Modi to campaign in J&K, Rajasthan today

Shillong, April 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will address an election rally in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur followed by a public meeting at Barmer and a roadshow at Dausa in Rajasthan for the Lok Sabha elections.

The Prime Minister will address a public meeting at 11 a.m. at the Modi Ground in Udhampur followed by a roadshow there. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Jitendra Singh for the third time from the Udhampur Parliamentary seat.

After Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Modi will also address a public meeting at the Adarsh ​​Stadium in Barmer at 2:45 p.m. to campaign for the BJP candidate from the Jaisalmer Lok Sabha constituency, Kailash Choudhary.

Later, the Prime Minister will hold a roadshow in Dausa at 4.45 pm. This roadshow will start from Gandhi Tirahe and conclude at Gupteshwar Darwaza where a large number of people from this Lok Sabha constituency will be present.

Major political events that will unfold across the country today:

*Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday will address two public meetings in Tamil Nadu. He will first address an election rally at 3:15 p.m. at the Bell Ground in Tirunelveli district. Later, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK National President M.K. Stalin along with Rahul Gandhi will hold a joint election rally in Coimbatore at 6:15 p.m.

*Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting at Buddhi Vihar from Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad at 11:15 a.m. This public meeting will be held to campaign for BJP candidates — Sarvesh Singh from Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency and Parmeshwar Lal Saini from Sambhal Lok Sabha constituency.

*The Union Home Minister is also scheduled to visit Madurai in Tamil Nadu where he will reach the Madurai Airport on Friday afternoon and then will hold a roadshow from Periyar Bus Stand till Vilakkuthun Junction in Madurai at 5:30 p.m.

*Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will address two public meetings in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi and Bidar Lok Sabha constituencies.

*BJP National President J.P. Nadda will hold public meetings in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra

*BJP National President Nadda will first address a public meeting at Bahri Singhawal ground in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district at 11 a.m., followed by another public meeting at Dussehra ground in Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh) at 2.30 pm. At 4.50 p.m., he will address a public meeting at Circle Ground in Gondia district of Maharashtra.

*Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold three public meetings in Uttarakhand on Friday. He will hold public rallies at 11:40 a.m. in Gauchar (Garhwal), 1:30 p.m. in Lohaghat (Almora) and 3:15 p.m. in Kashipur (Nainital).

*Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold two public meetings in Saharanpur. First of all, he will address a public meeting at Gangoh in Saharanpur district at 12:15 p.m followed by campaigning for the BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Badgaon in Saharanpur at 1:30 p.m.

*Akhilesh will start the Samajwadi Party’s election campaign from Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit

*Akhilesh will start campaigning for Samajwadi Party candidate Bhagwant Sharan Gangwar from Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency where he is pitted against Uttar Pradesh Minister and BJP candidate Jitin Prasada.

*Akhilesh will reach Bareilly at 12 noon to campaign for Gangwar and will address a public meeting at Assam Road Puranpur in Pilibhit at 12.30 p.m.

*National President of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and MP, Jayant Chaudhary, will hold rallies in Uttar Pradesh’s Maqsudanpur at 12 noon and Bankpur at 2 p.m. to seek people’s support for Chandan Chauhan, the joint candidate of RLD and BJP from Bijnor Lok Sabha constituency and will participate in other election programmes.

*Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma’s will visit Rajasthan’s Bikaner and address public meetings to campaign for BJP’s Lok Sabha candidates candidates from Bikaner

*Congress campaign committee meeting will be held in Jaipur on Friday led by Committee chief and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at 6 p.m where there will be a brainstorming session held regarding the poll strategy regarding the Lok Sabha elections. Many members of the committee, including Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Govind Dotasara, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Julie will also be present.

*Ashok Gehlot will hold an election meeting in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu

*Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will visit Mahasamund, Bijapur and Jagdalpur districts on Friday.

*He will first address a public meeting in Mahasamund followed by a public meeting at Mini Stadium Ground, Nelsanar, Bijapur and later participate in a roadshow in Jagdalpur at 5 p.m.

*Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will address an election rally at 12:30 p.m. at Warisaliganj in Bihar’s Nawada.

*Vivek Thakur from JD(U) is contesting as an NDA candidate from the Nawada Lok Sabha constituency where polling will be held in first phase on April 19.

*Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav and Vikassheel Insan Party Chief Mukesh Sahani will jointly address election meetings in Bihar’s Gaya, Nawada and Jamui.

*Tejashwi Yadav and Mukesh Sahani will leave for Gaya’s Tekari in a helicopter. At 12.20 p.m. they will address an election meeting at Inter School Ground, Tekari.

*Later, there will be an election meeting taking place at 1.25 p.m. at Middle School, Tankuppa, Gaya Ground, followed by an election meeting at ITI Ground in Nawada at 2:35 p.m. Whereas at 3:45 p.m. he will address an election meeting at Shri Krishna Vidyalaya, Sikandra, Jamui.

*Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan will address three election meetings in Bihar’s Gaya and a roadshow at 6:30 p.m. in Sheikhpura.

*Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will attend an election rally of the Aam Aadmi Party at Tingrai Bengali Balijan Ground (near Patkai Resort, Digboi) in Tinsukia district of Assam. After the rally, Mann will address a press conference at 4 p.m. at the same venue. (IANS)