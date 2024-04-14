Sunday, April 14, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

BJP seeks votes for NPP’s Ampareen

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 13: It was a scene far from the ordinary and quite uncommon in Meghalaya’s political history. A meeting was organised by the BJP on Saturday evening and it was attended by party leaders and supporters but the purpose of the meeting was to generate support for NPP candidate Ampareen Lyngdoh.
The BJP is not contesting the Lok Sabha elections in Meghalaya and has extended support to its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) partner, NPP.
Speaking during the meeting held at Oakland in the city, Cabinet Minister and senior BJP leader, Alexander L Hek said, “People from all caste and creed are one and there is no difference between people from various groups.”
He reminded the gathering of the directions from Prime Minister Modi that the BJP will not contest the two seats in Meghalaya and support its alliance partner (NPP).
Modi has set an ambitious target of 370+ seats for the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Asking BJP workers to close their eyes and press the button in favour of the book (NPP symbol), he said “When the BJP workers will open their eyes, the lotus will bloom.”
He made it clear that the BJP will continue its work to strengthen the party in Meghalaya so that there will be a “Modi Sarkar in New Delhi again and a “BJP Sarkar” in Meghalaya by 2028.
BJP spokesperson Mariahom Kharkrang said that Narendra Modi’s and BJP’s symbol this time is the book. “Once you vote for the book, you vote for Modi,” Kharkrang said, cautioning that people will never witness development in Meghalaya without the BJP.

Previous article
Shillong LS candidates find common ground
Next article
VPP files FIRs against social media users
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Mawroh killing: No arrest yet

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 13: The state police is yet to arrest anyone in connection with the recent...
MEGHALAYA

VPP files FIRs against social media users

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 13: Facing persistent attacks on social media, the Voice of the People Party (VPP)...
NATIONAL

BJP-led Centre under-utilises budget for NE, claims Congress

NEW DELHI, April 13: The Congress on Saturday accused the Centre of under-utilising the budget for the Northeast...
MEGHALAYA

Shillong LS candidates find common ground

NPP, Congress and VPP absent at the event that focussed on the issues of ILP, language and boundary...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Mawroh killing: No arrest yet

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 13: The state police is...

VPP files FIRs against social media users

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 13: Facing persistent attacks on...

BJP-led Centre under-utilises budget for NE, claims Congress

NATIONAL 0
NEW DELHI, April 13: The Congress on Saturday accused...
Load more

Popular news

Mawroh killing: No arrest yet

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 13: The state police is...

VPP files FIRs against social media users

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 13: Facing persistent attacks on...

BJP-led Centre under-utilises budget for NE, claims Congress

NATIONAL 0
NEW DELHI, April 13: The Congress on Saturday accused...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img