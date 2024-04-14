BJP seeks votes for NPP’s Ampareen

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 13: It was a scene far from the ordinary and quite uncommon in Meghalaya’s political history. A meeting was organised by the BJP on Saturday evening and it was attended by party leaders and supporters but the purpose of the meeting was to generate support for NPP candidate Ampareen Lyngdoh.

The BJP is not contesting the Lok Sabha elections in Meghalaya and has extended support to its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) partner, NPP.

Speaking during the meeting held at Oakland in the city, Cabinet Minister and senior BJP leader, Alexander L Hek said, “People from all caste and creed are one and there is no difference between people from various groups.”

He reminded the gathering of the directions from Prime Minister Modi that the BJP will not contest the two seats in Meghalaya and support its alliance partner (NPP).

Modi has set an ambitious target of 370+ seats for the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Asking BJP workers to close their eyes and press the button in favour of the book (NPP symbol), he said “When the BJP workers will open their eyes, the lotus will bloom.”

He made it clear that the BJP will continue its work to strengthen the party in Meghalaya so that there will be a “Modi Sarkar in New Delhi again and a “BJP Sarkar” in Meghalaya by 2028.

BJP spokesperson Mariahom Kharkrang said that Narendra Modi’s and BJP’s symbol this time is the book. “Once you vote for the book, you vote for Modi,” Kharkrang said, cautioning that people will never witness development in Meghalaya without the BJP.