Monday, April 15, 2024
NATIONAL

Army successfully conducts field trials of anti-tank guided missile system

By: Agencies

Date:

NEW DELHI, April 14: The Indian Army has successfully carried out field trials of indigenously-developed man-portable anti-tank guided missile (MPATGM) weapon system, paving way for its induction into the force’s armoury.
The weapon system has been designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), officials said.
The overall system consisted of the MPATGM, launchers, target acquisition device and a fire control unit.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented the DRDO and the Indian Army for the successful trials of the system, terming it as an important step towards achieving self-reliance in advanced technology-based defence system development.
The MPATG weapon system has been field evaluated in different flight configurations several times with an objective of proving the technology with high superiority, the defence ministry said.
“The warhead flight trials were successfully conducted at the Pokhran Field Firing Range on April 13. Missile performance and warhead performance were found to be remarkable,” it said on Sunday.
It said an adequate number of missile firing trials have been successfully conducted towards achieving compliance of complete operational envelope as stipulated in the General Staff Qualitative Requirements.
“Penetration trials of the tandem warhead system of MPATGM have been successfully completed and it is found capable of defeating modern armour protected main battle tanks,” it said.
The weapon system is well-equipped for operation in both day and night.
“The dual mode seeker functionality is a great value addition to the missile capability for tank warfare. “
“With this, technology development and successful demonstration have been concluded and the system is now ready for final user evaluation trials leading towards its induction into the Indian Army,” the ministry said. (PTI)

