Monday, April 15, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

‘What is Modi’s guarantee?’ asks Opp

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

NEW DELHI, April 14: Congress trashed the BJP’s Lok Sabha poll manifesto on Sunday as a “jumla patra” full of rhetoric, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee is a “warranty of jumlas” as he has failed to fulfil his past promises.
The opposition party also accused Modi of not honouring his promises made on jobs, doubling farmers’ income and tackling inflation, and alleged that the prime minister is now shifting the goalposts by talking about 2047.
The Congress said the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) manifesto should have been named “maafinama” and Modi should have apologised to farmers, youngsters, poor people and Dalits for not fulfilling the promises made in the last 10 years.
Kharge accused Modi of not doing any major work during his tenure that would have benefitted the people of the country.
Modi released the manifesto at the BJP headquarters here on Sunday. The document has a special focus on the poor, youngsters, farmers and women.
Kharge said youngsters are demanding jobs and the prices of food items have skyrocketed, but the BJP’s manifesto says nothing on these issues.
“No accountability for old guarantees, just a jugglery of empty words! ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ equals ‘warranty of jumlas (rhetoric)’,” he said in a post in Hindi on X and posed 14 questions for the prime minister.
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said, “Two words are missing from the BJP’s manifesto and Narendra Modi’s speech — inflation and unemployment.” “INDIA’s plan is very clear — recruitment in 30 lakh posts and a permanent job of Rs 1 lakh to every educated youngsters. This time the youngsters are not going to fall into Modi’s trap. They will strengthen the hands of the Congress and bring an ‘employment revolution’ in the country,” Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.
Ignores unemployment, farmers, inflation: Tejashwi
Senior RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said the BJP Lok Sabha manifesto “ignored” unemployment, issues concerning farmers and inflation.
Talking to reporters, he said, “There is no mention of jobs and employment anywhere in the BJP manifesto. There is no mention of reducing inflation, unemployment and poverty. There is nothing in the manifesto for 60 per cent youth of the country, 80 per cent farmers and villages of the country. They (BJP) ignored unemployment, issues concerning farmers and inflation in its manifesto. In fact…It proves that the BJP has nothing to offer people.”
‘Jumla patra’: AAP
The AAP on Sunday termed the BJP’s Lok Sabha poll manifesto a “jumla patra” and said the document has no mention of the promises made by the Centre in the last 10 years.
The “Sankalp Patra” of the saffron party talks about making “one nation, one election” a reality, preparing common electoral rolls, abolishing waiting lists for train travel, expansion of 5G networks and organising Ramayan festivals the world over.
Addressing a press conference, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi said the manifesto of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is nothing but a “jumla patra (document of rhetoric)”.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised two crore jobs every year to the youngsters of the country, but the jumla patra has no data on the job creation in the last 10 years,” Atishi said.
Youngsters are worried because of unemployment, she said, adding that the price of LPG cylinders has risen from Rs 300 to Rs 1,200 while the price of diesel has gone up from Rs 55 to Rs 90 per litre.
“Every family is facing difficulties in meeting their expenses. No one will trust the jumla patra released by the BJP,” the minister in the Delhi government said.
Modi released the BJP’s Lok Sabha poll manifesto at the party headquarters here on Sunday. The manifesto has a special focus on the poor, youngsters, farmers and women. (PTI)

Previous article
Pawan Kalyan unhurt in stone attack during poll rally
Next article
Mayawati promises separate state for western UP
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

KKR’s Salt, Starc prove too hot for Lucknow Super Giants

Kolkata, April 14: Opening batter Phil Salt’s magnificent 89 not out complemented pacer Mitchell Starc’s brilliant bowling show...
SALANTINI JANERA

Reservation Policy-na VPP-ni jingjengatanichi maming namgniko man·ja: NPP

SHILLONG: 1972 bilsini State Reservation Policy-ko Voice of the People’s Party (VPP)-ni jegale jingjengatanichi maming namgnirangkon ra·bana man·jaha...
NATIONAL

National Nuggets

VHP leader shot dead in Nangal RUPNAGAR, April 14: A local Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader was shot dead...
NATIONAL

Army successfully conducts field trials of anti-tank guided missile system

NEW DELHI, April 14: The Indian Army has successfully carried out field trials of indigenously-developed man-portable anti-tank guided...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

KKR’s Salt, Starc prove too hot for Lucknow Super Giants

SPORTS 0
Kolkata, April 14: Opening batter Phil Salt’s magnificent 89...

Reservation Policy-na VPP-ni jingjengatanichi maming namgniko man·ja: NPP

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: 1972 bilsini State Reservation Policy-ko Voice of the...

National Nuggets

NATIONAL 0
VHP leader shot dead in Nangal RUPNAGAR, April 14: A...
Load more

Popular news

KKR’s Salt, Starc prove too hot for Lucknow Super Giants

SPORTS 0
Kolkata, April 14: Opening batter Phil Salt’s magnificent 89...

Reservation Policy-na VPP-ni jingjengatanichi maming namgniko man·ja: NPP

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: 1972 bilsini State Reservation Policy-ko Voice of the...

National Nuggets

NATIONAL 0
VHP leader shot dead in Nangal RUPNAGAR, April 14: A...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img