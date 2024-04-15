‘What is Modi’s guarantee?’ asks Opp

NEW DELHI, April 14: Congress trashed the BJP’s Lok Sabha poll manifesto on Sunday as a “jumla patra” full of rhetoric, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee is a “warranty of jumlas” as he has failed to fulfil his past promises.

The opposition party also accused Modi of not honouring his promises made on jobs, doubling farmers’ income and tackling inflation, and alleged that the prime minister is now shifting the goalposts by talking about 2047.

The Congress said the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) manifesto should have been named “maafinama” and Modi should have apologised to farmers, youngsters, poor people and Dalits for not fulfilling the promises made in the last 10 years.

Kharge accused Modi of not doing any major work during his tenure that would have benefitted the people of the country.

Modi released the manifesto at the BJP headquarters here on Sunday. The document has a special focus on the poor, youngsters, farmers and women.

Kharge said youngsters are demanding jobs and the prices of food items have skyrocketed, but the BJP’s manifesto says nothing on these issues.

“No accountability for old guarantees, just a jugglery of empty words! ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ equals ‘warranty of jumlas (rhetoric)’,” he said in a post in Hindi on X and posed 14 questions for the prime minister.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said, “Two words are missing from the BJP’s manifesto and Narendra Modi’s speech — inflation and unemployment.” “INDIA’s plan is very clear — recruitment in 30 lakh posts and a permanent job of Rs 1 lakh to every educated youngsters. This time the youngsters are not going to fall into Modi’s trap. They will strengthen the hands of the Congress and bring an ‘employment revolution’ in the country,” Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

Ignores unemployment, farmers, inflation: Tejashwi

Senior RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said the BJP Lok Sabha manifesto “ignored” unemployment, issues concerning farmers and inflation.

Talking to reporters, he said, “There is no mention of jobs and employment anywhere in the BJP manifesto. There is no mention of reducing inflation, unemployment and poverty. There is nothing in the manifesto for 60 per cent youth of the country, 80 per cent farmers and villages of the country. They (BJP) ignored unemployment, issues concerning farmers and inflation in its manifesto. In fact…It proves that the BJP has nothing to offer people.”

‘Jumla patra’: AAP

The AAP on Sunday termed the BJP’s Lok Sabha poll manifesto a “jumla patra” and said the document has no mention of the promises made by the Centre in the last 10 years.

The “Sankalp Patra” of the saffron party talks about making “one nation, one election” a reality, preparing common electoral rolls, abolishing waiting lists for train travel, expansion of 5G networks and organising Ramayan festivals the world over.

Addressing a press conference, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi said the manifesto of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is nothing but a “jumla patra (document of rhetoric)”.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised two crore jobs every year to the youngsters of the country, but the jumla patra has no data on the job creation in the last 10 years,” Atishi said.

Youngsters are worried because of unemployment, she said, adding that the price of LPG cylinders has risen from Rs 300 to Rs 1,200 while the price of diesel has gone up from Rs 55 to Rs 90 per litre.

“Every family is facing difficulties in meeting their expenses. No one will trust the jumla patra released by the BJP,” the minister in the Delhi government said.

Modi released the BJP’s Lok Sabha poll manifesto at the party headquarters here on Sunday. The manifesto has a special focus on the poor, youngsters, farmers and women. (PTI)