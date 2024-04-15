Monday, April 15, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

Pawan Kalyan unhurt in stone attack during poll rally

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

The incident comes a day after CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was injured when someone pelted a stone

AMARAVATI, April 14: Jana Sena Party leader and Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan escaped unhurt when someone pelted a stone at him when he was campaigning for next month’s Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district on Sunday.
The incident occurred at Tenali in the Guntur district when Pawan Kalyan was conducting the Varahi yatra in support of TDP-JSP-BJP candidates. The stone fell at a distance away from the JSP leader.
The incident sparked tension during the rally.
JSP workers caught hold of the person who threw the stone and handed him over to police.
The incident came a day after Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was injured when someone pelted a stone while he was campaigning in Vijayawada. The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief sustained an injury on his left eyebrow after being hit by a stone in the Ajith Singh Nagar area on Saturday.
Doctors immediately provided first aid to him.
The Chief Minister, who is on the “Memantha Siddham Yatra”, was standing on a special campaign bus to greet people when the attack took place. Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, the Vijayawada West MLA, who was standing next to Jagan Mohan Reddy, also sustained an injury in his left eye.
Elections to the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats are scheduled on May 13.
TDP urges CEC to transfer AP police
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Sunday requested the Chief Election Commissioner to immediately transfer the top three Andhra Pradesh police officers for their alleged failure to protect Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was was hurt in a stone pelting incident, and maintain law and order.
The chief minister sustained a minor injury on his left eyebrow in stone-pelting in Vijayawada during his election campaign on Saturda.
In a letter written to the CEC, former TDP Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar strongly condemned the attack on the CM and expressed concern over the police department failing to provide “adequate protection” to the CM in Vijayawada city itself where top brass of police are stationed.
Kumar said Jagan’s party YSRCP is now blaming the opposition leader for this attack and TDP fears that the police may foist false cases against its workers to cover up their failures. (Agencies)

Previous article
Modi orchestrating campaign to do away with Constitution: Congress
Next article
‘What is Modi’s guarantee?’ asks Opp
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

KKR’s Salt, Starc prove too hot for Lucknow Super Giants

Kolkata, April 14: Opening batter Phil Salt’s magnificent 89 not out complemented pacer Mitchell Starc’s brilliant bowling show...
SALANTINI JANERA

Reservation Policy-na VPP-ni jingjengatanichi maming namgniko man·ja: NPP

SHILLONG: 1972 bilsini State Reservation Policy-ko Voice of the People’s Party (VPP)-ni jegale jingjengatanichi maming namgnirangkon ra·bana man·jaha...
NATIONAL

National Nuggets

VHP leader shot dead in Nangal RUPNAGAR, April 14: A local Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader was shot dead...
NATIONAL

Army successfully conducts field trials of anti-tank guided missile system

NEW DELHI, April 14: The Indian Army has successfully carried out field trials of indigenously-developed man-portable anti-tank guided...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

KKR’s Salt, Starc prove too hot for Lucknow Super Giants

SPORTS 0
Kolkata, April 14: Opening batter Phil Salt’s magnificent 89...

Reservation Policy-na VPP-ni jingjengatanichi maming namgniko man·ja: NPP

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: 1972 bilsini State Reservation Policy-ko Voice of the...

National Nuggets

NATIONAL 0
VHP leader shot dead in Nangal RUPNAGAR, April 14: A...
Load more

Popular news

KKR’s Salt, Starc prove too hot for Lucknow Super Giants

SPORTS 0
Kolkata, April 14: Opening batter Phil Salt’s magnificent 89...

Reservation Policy-na VPP-ni jingjengatanichi maming namgniko man·ja: NPP

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: 1972 bilsini State Reservation Policy-ko Voice of the...

National Nuggets

NATIONAL 0
VHP leader shot dead in Nangal RUPNAGAR, April 14: A...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img