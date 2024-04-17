Ardent, Hamlet engage in verbal duel over CBI probe

SHILLONG, April 16: A war of words between VPP chief Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit and NPP state working president Hamletson Dohling took centre stage on the penultimate day of campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday.

On Monday, Dohling told an election rally at Umlyngka in Shillong that it was unfortunate that the VPP chief was engaging in personal attacks against him instead of campaigning for his party candidate.

Dohling dared Basaiawmoit to accept a CBI probe into the implementation of MLA schemes during his tenure as MLA of Mylliem between 2018 and 2023 and also the two terms of Basaiawmoit as MLA of Nongkrem constituency between 2008 and 2018.

“I challenge the VPP to ask for a CBI probe since I have nothing to hide. I had compiled details of MLA schemes utilise in my constituency during my term,” Dohling added.

Accepting Dohling’s challenge, Basaiawmoit on Tuesday said the former MLA, who is now adviser to the Chief Minister, should urge the state government to give consent for a CBI probe.

“The CBI cannot come and investigate on its own without the consent of the state government,” Basaiawmoit told the gathering at YMCA junction in Mawkhar.