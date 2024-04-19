Friday, April 19, 2024
Assam CM encourages first-time voters to exercise their voting rights

By: Agencies

Date:

Guwahati, April 19: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday appealed to the citizens to vote in large numbers in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls and also encouraged the first-time voters to exercise their voting power.

Taking to his X handle, Sarma wrote, “Today is the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. I urge all those voting today to vote in record numbers. Your one vote will shape India’s development trajectory in the years to come. I also hope first-time voters vote enthusiastically.”

Five Lok Sabha seats in Assam — Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur and Sonitpur will vote in the first phase.

The BJP’s campaign in these five seats was primarily led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He did fifty public meetings and fifteen roadshows in the campaign for the first phase of polls.

The Chief Minister said, “I have done more cycling than walking on the roads. I have cycled at least 22-23 kilometres in the first leg of the campaign.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda also addressed public gatherings in Assam.

Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to attend a road show in the state on April 21.

 

Sarbananda Sonowal casts his vote in Dibrugarh, hails PM Modi’s development work
