Friday, April 19, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Sarbananda Sonowal casts his vote in Dibrugarh, hails PM Modi’s development work

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Guwahati, April 19: Union Minister and BJP candidate in Assam’s Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat, Sarbananda Sonowal cast his vote on Friday at the Sahitya Sabha Polling Booth.

Sarbananda Sonowal is locked in a contest with former AASU leader and United Opposition Forum candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

The BJP leader said, “Democracy will be made stronger by the people’s participation. I have seen voters coming out in huge numbers, which is a good sign for democracy and it also showed that people are happy with our work.”

He also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought changes to the people’s lives and that is why everybody is happy with the BJP government.

Sarbananda Sonowal won the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat in the 2004 General Election on the Asom Gana Parishad’s ticket.

After joining the BJP in 2011, he fought the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 from Lakhimpur parliamentary constituency and defeated the then Union Minister Ranee Naraha.

Sarbananda Sonowal quit Lok Sabha in 2016 after he became the Chief Minister of Assam.

In 2021, he was again included in central politics by the BJP top brass and elected to the Upper House of Parliament in 2021.

This time he was given a ticket from the BJP in Dibrugarh to contest the parliamentary elections as the party dropped sitting MP and Union Minister Rameshwar Teli.

Meanwhile, the Congress chose not to field any candidate in Dibrugarh and gave this seat to its ally Assam Jatiya Parishad’s President Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

 

Previous article
Voters throng polling booths early to avoid heat
Next article
Assam CM encourages first-time voters to exercise their voting rights
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Assam CM encourages first-time voters to exercise their voting rights

Guwahati, April 19: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday appealed to the citizens to vote in...
MEGHALAYA

Voters throng polling booths early to avoid heat

Tura, April 19: Tura  Parliamentary Constituency in Meghalaya has seen 33.82 per cent voter turnout so far with...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya DGP takes stocks of polling in Shillong

  Shillong, Apr 19: Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP), LR Bishnoi along with Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Davis...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Kajol’s note ahead of Nysa’s 21st b’day: ‘Wish I could wrap her up, store back in my stomach’

Shillong, April 19: A day ahead of her daughter Nysa's 21st birthday, actress Kajol on Friday penned an...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam CM encourages first-time voters to exercise their voting rights

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 19: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Voters throng polling booths early to avoid heat

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, April 19: Tura  Parliamentary Constituency in Meghalaya has...

Meghalaya DGP takes stocks of polling in Shillong

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Apr 19: Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP),...
Load more

Popular news

Assam CM encourages first-time voters to exercise their voting rights

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 19: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Voters throng polling booths early to avoid heat

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, April 19: Tura  Parliamentary Constituency in Meghalaya has...

Meghalaya DGP takes stocks of polling in Shillong

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Apr 19: Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP),...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img