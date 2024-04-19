Senior IPS officer Nalin Prabhat to head NSG

“Nalin Prabhat, presently working as an Additional Director General in the CRPF, has been appointed as the Director General of the National Security Guard (NSG) in Level-16 of the pay matrix from the date of joining the post and up to August 31, 2028, i.e., date of his superannuation or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” read the official order.

The Central government has also appointed Sapna Tewari, an Odisha cadre IPS officer of 1992 batch, as the Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

“Sapna Tewari, Additional Director, Intelligence Bureau, has been appointed as the Special Director (Level-16 in the pay matrix), IB, on ‘in-situ’ basis by temporarily upgrading the post of Additional Director held by the officer for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of charge up to the date of her superannuation, i.e., April 30, 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the order read.

IANS