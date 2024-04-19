Friday, April 19, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Senior IPS officer Nalin Prabhat to head NSG

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
New Delhi, April 19:  Nalin Prabhat, a 1992 batch IPS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre, has been appointed as the Director General of the National Security Guard (NSG).

“Nalin Prabhat, presently working as an Additional Director General in the CRPF, has been appointed as the Director General of the National Security Guard (NSG) in Level-16 of the pay matrix from the date of joining the post and up to August 31, 2028, i.e., date of his superannuation or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” read the official order.

The Central government has also appointed Sapna Tewari, an Odisha cadre IPS officer of 1992 batch, as the Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

“Sapna Tewari, Additional Director, Intelligence Bureau, has been appointed as the Special Director (Level-16 in the pay matrix), IB, on ‘in-situ’ basis by temporarily upgrading the post of Additional Director held by the officer for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of charge up to the date of her superannuation, i.e., April 30, 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the order read.

IANS

Previous article
Assam: 30-year-old man abducted, kidnappers post pictures on social media
Next article
Amid flood of complaints, 50.96 pc turnout in Bengal’s three LS seats till 1 pm
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Can’t risk paralysis just to get bail: CM Kejriwal to Delhi court on ED’s allegations of deliberately increasing sugar levels

New Delhi, April 19: Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, on Friday accused the ED of misrepresenting the diet...
INTERNATIONAL

UK urges ‘de-escalation’ after reported Israeli strike on Iran

London, April 19: The British government is stressing the need for “de-escalation and moderation” amid reports of a...
NATIONAL

BJP expecting its ‘best show in South’ on back of PM Modi’s popularity, says HM Amit Shah

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) As the first phase of General Elections began for 102 Lok Sabha constituencies...
NATIONAL

Tripura: Around 34 pc voter turnout recorded in simultaneous polls

Agartala, April 19:  The polling percentage in Tripura till 11 a.m. was 34.6 per cent for Tripura West...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Can’t risk paralysis just to get bail: CM Kejriwal to Delhi court on ED’s allegations of deliberately increasing sugar levels

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 19: Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal,...

UK urges ‘de-escalation’ after reported Israeli strike on Iran

INTERNATIONAL 0
London, April 19: The British government is stressing the...

BJP expecting its ‘best show in South’ on back of PM Modi’s popularity, says HM Amit Shah

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) As the first phase...
Load more

Popular news

Can’t risk paralysis just to get bail: CM Kejriwal to Delhi court on ED’s allegations of deliberately increasing sugar levels

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 19: Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal,...

UK urges ‘de-escalation’ after reported Israeli strike on Iran

INTERNATIONAL 0
London, April 19: The British government is stressing the...

BJP expecting its ‘best show in South’ on back of PM Modi’s popularity, says HM Amit Shah

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) As the first phase...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img