Saturday, April 20, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Reunited with family, 95-yr-old great grandma from Bihar seeks to cast vote

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Kolkata, April 20: A 95-year-old woman from Bihar’s Banka district, who was found lying unconscious on a pavement in Howrah, near Kolkata, was reunited with her family on Saturday, thanks to efforts made by the police and members of the West Bengal Radio Club (WBRC) — an organisation of amateur radio operators.

Sajmu Nisha Sajoman had made two pleas to her rescuers. She was eager to return to her great-grandchildren as they would only have their meals if she told them stories and she wanted to cast her vote for the last time at a booth close to her house in Salmanpur village.

“Some passersby had first spotted her as she lay unconscious. The authorities at Golabari police station were informed and they swung into action. Sajmu was shifted to a hospital where she was diagnosed with severe dehydration due to the immense heat. She was administered intravenous fluids till she recovered. Thereafter, the police got in touch with us as the WBRC has reunited hundreds of lost people with their families through its wide network. The woman spoke of her great-grandchildren and said that she was from Salmanpur. She also said that she was eager to cast her vote,” said Ambarish Nag Biswas, secretary of the WBRC.

While the police started looking for Salmanpur in Uttar Pradesh, the WBRC searched in Bihar. Finally, it came to be known that a woman matching her description had been reported missing from Salmanpur village in Banka, Bihar. The HAMs got in touch with her family and Saimu’s grandchildren broke down on being shown her photograph. One of them immediately boarded a train for Howrah.

“Her family members informed us that they are facing trouble in feeding Sajmu’s great-grandchildren since she went missing. They also said that a dilapidated school building next to their house will act as a polling centre for the last time during the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. Sajmu is aware of this and is keen to vote. Though her age in the Elector’s Photo Identity Card (EPIC) is 89 years, she is actually 95, they said. We are touched by her enthusiasm to participate in the election process,” Nag Biswas added.

IANS

Previous article
K’taka HM apologises to Neha’s parents even as mother of killer says ‘my son should be punished’
Next article
Forces within & outside the country joined hands to defeat me, PM Modi says in Karnataka
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Nagaland: Day after abstaining from voting, Naga bodies lift indefinite shutdown call

Kohima, April 20:  A day after abstaining from voting in the Lok Sabha elections in six districts of...
NATIONAL

Customs official nabbed for leading betel nut smuggling racket from Bangladesh

Kolkata, April 20: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested a Customs Department official on Friday for leading...
NATIONAL

Forces within & outside the country joined hands to defeat me, PM Modi says in Karnataka

Bengaluru April 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that "big and powerful people" from within India...
NATIONAL

K’taka HM apologises to Neha’s parents even as mother of killer says ‘my son should be punished’

Bengaluru, April 20:  As the slugfest around the murder of MCA student Neha Hiremath on Thursday continued on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Nagaland: Day after abstaining from voting, Naga bodies lift indefinite shutdown call

NATIONAL 0
Kohima, April 20:  A day after abstaining from voting...

Customs official nabbed for leading betel nut smuggling racket from Bangladesh

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, April 20: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI)...

Forces within & outside the country joined hands to defeat me, PM Modi says in Karnataka

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru April 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday...
Load more

Popular news

Nagaland: Day after abstaining from voting, Naga bodies lift indefinite shutdown call

NATIONAL 0
Kohima, April 20:  A day after abstaining from voting...

Customs official nabbed for leading betel nut smuggling racket from Bangladesh

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, April 20: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI)...

Forces within & outside the country joined hands to defeat me, PM Modi says in Karnataka

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru April 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img