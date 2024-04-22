Monday, April 22, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Kyrmen Shylla decries hate politics during electioneering

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, April 22: Cabinet Minister and United Democratic Party (UDP) leader, Kyrmen Shylla today expressed concern over the hate politics which was evident during the campaigning of the recently held Lok Sabha elections in Meghalaya.

Speaking to media persons here today, Kyrmen Shylla said that political parties and politicians should not try to fool people by promising somethings which cannot be done. He also said that the political parties must have mutual respect for each other while campaigning in any election.

