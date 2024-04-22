Monday, April 22, 2024
BJP wants to kill my husband in jail by denying him insulin: Sunita Kejriwal

Delhi HC to hear Kejriwal’s plea against summons today

RANCHI, April 21: Jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal on Sunday accused the BJP-led central government of denying insulin to her diabetic husband, and alleged that it wants to kill him.
She asserted that the opposition INDIA bloc will fight against the “dictatorship” of the BJP and win.
“They want to kill my husband Arvind Kejriwal. His food is under camera observation; he is denied insulin. My husband is a sugar patient who has been on insulin for the last 12 years; he needs 50 units of insulin daily,” Sunita said at the Ulgulan Nyay Rally in Ranchi.
She claimed that her husband was jailed for working for the people and no charges could be proved against him.
“We will fight against dictatorship and win. The gates of jail will break and Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren will come out,” she said.
Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. He is lodged in Tihar jail.
“My husband was put behind bars. He fell prey to political conspiracy without being guilty. They say the probe is on. My husband is a patriot. He loves his nation and not the power,” she said.
Sunita claimed her husband is a “lion” who is not going to bow down before dictatorial forces.
She said her husband has given a message from jail to people to vote out the corrupt BJP and has promised that AAP and people will build a great nation.
“If the INDIA bloc comes to power, there will be free electricity for the poor round the clock,” she said, urging people to wage a war against dictatorship.
Sunita said tyranny won’t work and her husband cannot be kept behind bars for long.
She said uninterrupted power supply, free electricity for the poor, government schools, Mohalla Clinics and multispeciality hospitals, minimum support price for farmers will be there once INDIA bloc wins the election.
Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court will on Monday hear Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s petition challenging the summonses issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its probe into an excise policy-linked money laundering case.
Kejriwal, arrested by the agency on March 21 after the high court refused to grant him interim protection from coercive action, has also challenged the constitutional validity of certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act with respect to arrest, questioning and grant of bail.
The plea is scheduled for hearing before the bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Manoj Jain.
The AAP national convenor had approached the high court in the wake of the ninth summons issued by the ED asking him to appear before it on March 21. The high court bench on March 20 asked the ED to file its reply with respect to the maintainability of the petition. The next day, it asked ED to also respond to Kejriwal’s plea seeking protection from arrest, saying “at this stage” it was not inclined to grant any interim relief. Kejriwal was arrested by ED later that evening and is presently in judicial custody.
The federal probe agency has alleged that the accused were in touch with Kejriwal for formulating the now-scrapped excise policy that resulted in undue benefits to them, in return of kickbacks to the AAP. (PTI)

