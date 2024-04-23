Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Meghalaya Education Minister rues failure of state candidates to clear UPSC exam

Shillong, April 23: Meghalaya education minister Rakkam Sangma on Tuesday expressed concern over the failure of state candidates in clearing the Civil Services Examination conducted by the UPSC

In May 2023 a youth from Shillong, Swapnil Bhattacharya brought laurels to Meghalaya by clearing the Civil Services Examination conducted by the UPSC. Bhattacharyya secured an All-India Rank (AIR) of 344.

Sangma said that none from the state could clear the exams this year  and that is unfortunate and there maybe reasons for it. “It is a wake up call for the government, institutions, academicians and for the young people of the state. We believe that students of the state are second to none. However, the trend is very concerning,” said Sangma.

The minister added that if the state fails to produce any Civil Services Officers then the future is very dim. “I urge the young people to have that self-motivation,” said Sangma.

He also felt that the reason may be due to the curriculum and quality of our institution and the minds of the young are not well connected with the national standards both physically and mentally.

“Our institutions should see that our students get connected well to national and international standards and are both physically and mentally prepared to face the challenges. As a government we are trying its best by giving training to aspirants but I don’t understand where we are lacking,” mentioned Sangma.

