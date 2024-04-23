Tuesday, April 23, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Randeep Hooda opens up on next directorial: Maybe I will now make an action film

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, April 23: Randeep Hooda shared that he won’t confine himself to one theme and will explore various genres.

The actor also hinted at his next project as a filmmaker, possibly an action film.

When asked about the topics he plans to explore in his next project, Randeep told IANS: “Even as an actor, I have jumped genres and I have jumped roles and characters. So similarly, as a filmmaker, I’ll be jumping genres, and topics. Maybe the next one I will be making an action film.

Randeep made his Bollywood debut in 2001 with ‘Monsoon Wedding’.

Over his two-decade-long journey in Hindi cinema, the actor has delivered some iconic characters and films, including ‘Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster’, ‘Murder 3’, ‘Highway’, and ‘Sarbjit’.

Does he feel there’s an oligarchy that keeps natural talents at bay?

“The industry is not one person or a group of people. It’s different islands trying to do their own thing. As I am one. With a successful return to the big screens after seven years in a disrupter movie that challenges a lot of narratives, the love I have gotten from the audience as an actor and director has reinstated my belief that ultimately it’s the audience that decides the worth of a talent.”

The actor added: “I’m not the one to crib about what I should have gotten, instead, I believe in working harder to keep winning the audience’s love.”

Randeep made a comeback as a solo lead after seven years on the silver screen with ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’, which also marked his directorial debut. For the role, he shed almost 32 kg.

This isn’t the first time he underwent a physical transformation for a film. Randeep lost 18 kg for his role in the 2016 film ‘Sarbjit’.

On social media, the actor has been compared to Hollywood star Christian Bale, known for his extensive transformations for various roles.

Responding to this, Randeep said: “Well, he’s a great actor, whose work and work ethic I’ve always admired.”

“To be compared to him is a matter of great satisfaction to me personally, as I have been ploughing on in the same vein as an artiste in an industry that doesn’t encourage or facilitate that kind of approach to one’s work.” (IANS)

