Tuesday, April 23, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Priyanka Chopra reveals ‘Tiger’ reconnected her with the beauty of India

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, April 23: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who narrated the documentary film ‘Tiger’, has shared why the story surrounding these majestic big cats holds a special place in her heart.

Reflecting on her experience narrating the documentary, the actress expressed, “Tiger holds a special place in my heart. This film has played such an important role in reconnecting me not only with Mother Nature but also with the beauty of India and her forests.”

Narrating Ambar’s journey through the untamed wilderness, navigating her hardships, mysteries, and struggles, was an exhilarating experience.”

The documentary unravels the remarkable life of Ambar, a young tigress, as she faces the challenges of nurturing her cubs amid the lush wilderness.

Priyanka added: “Ambar’s journey holds invaluable lessons for us all. It serves as a poignant reminder of the resilience and beauty found in the natural world, and the ways in which we can draw inspiration and strength from these magnificent creatures.”

Directed by the trio of Mark Linfield, Vanessa Berlowitz, and Rob Sullivan, and produced by Linfield, Berlowitz, and Roy Conli, ‘Tiger’ is the culmination of 1,500 days of filming.

It is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. (IANS)

Deadpool and Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds teases fans with new intriguing teaser
