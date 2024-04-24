Tripura closes all schools for 4 days due to heat wave conditions

Agartala, April 24: With the state buffeted by a heat wave, the Tripura government on Wednesday declared a holiday in all schools for four days from Wednesday to provide respite to children.

Tripura’s Additional Secretary, Education (School) Department N.C Sharma said that in view of the prevailing heat wave and in pursuance of the advice of the Revenue Department, the state government has decided that all government, government-aided, and privately-managed schools would remain closed from April 24 to April 27.

All the district education officers were asked to convey this decision to each and every school under their jurisdiction, the order said.

The Education Department’s order was issued soon after the Revenue Department issued an advisory saying that Tripura has been reeling under hot and humid weather conditions since last week and as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the same weather conditions are likely to continue for a few more days.

The Tripura government had earlier declared heat waves, sunstroke and sunburn as state-specific disasters.

For management of the prevailing hot and humid weather, all district disaster management authorities were asked to conduct extensive awareness, update the public about weather conditions, provide safe drinking water and shade at public and strategic places, and extend medical support and other necessary provisions for the vulnerable communities in the districts.

The state government has also issued do’s and don’ts during the heat wave period and provided medical tips to the people.

Maximum temperatures in Tripura settled 4 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal during the past ten days.

